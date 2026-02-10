US slashes Bangladesh reciprocal tariff to 19% in new trade deal

The United States and Bangladesh unveiled details of the reciprocal tariff agreement signed by the two countries on Monday (Feb 9), marking a significant milestone in their bilateral economic and trade relations.

Under the agreement, Washington reduced the US tariff on Bangladeshi exports from 20 per cent to 19 per cent, said a joint statement released by the White House.

Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor heading Bangladesh’s interim government, said that the United States had “committed to establishing a mechanism for certain textile and apparel goods from Bangladesh using U.S.-produced cotton and man-made fiber to receive zero reciprocal tariff in (the) U.S. market.”