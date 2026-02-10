US slashes Bangladesh reciprocal tariff to 19% in new trade deal

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The United States and Bangladesh unveiled details of the reciprocal tariff agreement signed by the two countries on Monday (Feb 9), marking a significant milestone in their bilateral economic and trade relations.
Under the agreement, Washington reduced the US tariff on Bangladeshi exports from 20 per cent to 19 per cent, said a joint statement released by the White House.
Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor heading Bangladesh’s interim government, said that the United States had “committed to establishing a mechanism for certain textile and apparel goods from Bangladesh using U.S.-produced cotton and man-made fiber to receive zero reciprocal tariff in (the) U.S. market.”
The White House said that Bangladesh would help US expand market access on American exports ranging from soybeans and corn to civil aircraft and motor vehicles.
“Under President Trump’s leadership, the United States is pursuing a trade policy that delivers real results for American workers and businesses, strengthening our economic and security partnerships abroad,” said US Ambassador Jamieson Greer. “Today’s signing of the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with Bangladesh is the first in South Asia and marks a meaningful step forward in opening markets, addressing trade barriers, and creating new opportunities for American exporters. I commend Bangladesh’s Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin for his constructive engagement to achieve a more balanced and reciprocal trading relationship.”
