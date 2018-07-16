US: Shooting incident in Massachusetts leaves police officer, bystander dead

Officers work at the scene where a Weymouth police officer was shot on Sunday. (AP) Officers work at the scene where a Weymouth police officer was shot on Sunday. (AP)

A Massachusetts police officer and bystander have died from wounds sustained when a suspect allegedly took the officer’s gun and fired following a vehicle crash and a foot chase. Authorities said Weymouth officer Michael Chesna was shot multiple times before 8 am Sunday, and died from the injuries at South Shore Hospital.

Officials said an unidentified elderly woman also died after being hit by stray bullets in a nearby home. Weymouth Police Chief Richard Grimes identified the shooting suspect as Emmanuel Lopes and said he was in custody.

Police said the suspect crashed a car, fled the scene, and attacked Chesna with a stone. Chesna fell to the ground, and officials say, Lopes took the officer’s gun and shot Chesna multiple times. Lopes then fled and fired more shots during a chase. Police say some of those shots fatally struck the woman. Lopes suffered a leg wound.

