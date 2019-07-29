Three killed, several injured in shooting at California garlic festival

At least three people were killed and several others were injured after shooting at a food festival in California on Sunday. A video posted on social media showed people running for cover as shots were heard in the background, a Reuters report said.

Advertising

Police and ambulances raced to the spot and the injured were rushed to the hospital. Earlier, NBC Bay Area reported that ambulance crews were told 11 people were “down” after the shooting on the last day of the Gilroy Garlic Festival, an annual three-day event south of San Jose.

The festival grounds were seen apparently deserted but with many emergency and police vehicles on surrounding streets and police in bullet-proof gear, in aerial footage.

US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter: “Be careful and safe!”

Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

Footage uploaded to social media appeared to show festival attendees scattering in fear and confusion as loud popping sounds could be heard in the background.

“What’s going on?” a woman can be heard asking on one video. “Who’d shoot up a garlic festival?”

(With Reuters inputs)