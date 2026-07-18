Why is the US sending dozens more refueling planes to Israel

The US currently has roughly 30 refueling planes stationed at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv and a similar number at Ramon Airport in southern Israel.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJul 18, 2026 07:00 AM IST First published on: Jul 18, 2026 at 07:00 AM IST
US-IsraelUS President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (File Photo)

The Trump administration has told Israel it’s sending dozens more refueling planes into the country as the president weighs a broader military escalation against Iran, as reported by Axios.

Trump was briefed on several new military options during a Situation Room meeting Tuesday and is now considering an offensive against Iran far larger in scope than the ongoing strikes around the Strait of Hormuz. He hasn’t made a final call, but officials say he appears ready to escalate enough to force Tehran to reopen the strait and accept his nuclear demands with a decision possible within days.

What options are on the table

Among the plans under consideration: bombing Iranian infrastructure such as power plants, further strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites aimed at burying its enriched uranium stockpile deeper underground, and a possible strike on the Pickaxe Mountain site, which is suspected of being built into a nuclear-related facility.

Also read US-Iran War Live Updates: US launches another round of strikes after Iran widens its attacks on regional allies

What’s happening on the ground now

The US carried out strikes for a fifth consecutive day Thursday against targets in the Strait of Hormuz and along Iran’s southern coast, hitting at least seven bridges near Bandar Abbas a hub for Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps logistics feeding ammunition, supplies, and reinforcements through the strait.

Iran, in turn, escalated its own attacks on US bases in Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, and Kuwait, and the IRGC claimed a strike on a US base in Syria despite American troops having withdrawn from that base months earlier.

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How many planes are involved

The US currently has roughly 30 refueling planes stationed at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv and a similar number at Ramon Airport in southern Israel.

Officials say Washington wants to add several dozen more in the coming days, restoring the fleet to levels seen at the war’s outset. The Pentagon reportedly prefers basing the planes at Ben Gurion because other regional airfields are considered more exposed to Iranian attack.

Video footage of U.S. forces launching aircraft and precision munitions against Iranian military targets (US Central Command Video)
Video footage of U.S. forces launching aircraft and precision munitions against Iranian military targets (US Central Command Video)

For now, Iran appears deterred from striking Israel directly, given the likelihood of a heavy response.

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Tuesday that any future Iranian attack on Israel would provoke a far more forceful reply than in the past.

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Why are the planes controversial in Israel

The refueling aircraft have become a domestic political flashpoint. Their presence at Ben Gurion wasn’t a major issue when Israeli airspace was largely closed during the height of the war, but with the airspace reopened and summer travel underway, more parked refueling planes risk mass flight cancellations a politically sensitive prospect just three months before an Israeli election.

Also read Iran asks Yemen’s Houthis to prepare Red Sea blockade: What it means for global oil

Transportation Minister Miri Regev, a Netanyahu ally, has pushed to relocate or limit the planes at Ben Gurion, a move the Defense Ministry and IDF have resisted. Washington has asked Israel to accommodate the expanded fleet, and Netanyahu is expected to make the final call.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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