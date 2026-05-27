US Senator Graham terms Pakistan’s role as mediator in US-Iran talks ‘problematic’, demands answers on Abraham Accords

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham termed Pakistan’s role as a mediator in the ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran as “problematic”, citing Islamabad’s “animosity towards Israel”.

His remarks came after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif rejected US President Donald Trump’s push to join the Abraham Accords, stating that it clashes with the country’s “fundamental ideologies”.

The Republican senator also accused Pakistan of “housing Iranian military aircraft” in the nation’s air bases.

“It has been apparent to me for quite a while that Pakistan as a mediator is more than problematic. Their animosity towards Israel is long-standing. It is undeniable that Iranian military aircraft are being housed on Pakistani air bases, and past rhetoric from the highest Pakistani officials against Israel is disturbing,” Graham said in a post on X.