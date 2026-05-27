US Senator Graham terms Pakistan’s role as mediator in US-Iran talks ‘problematic’, demands answers on Abraham Accords

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham termed Pakistan’s role as a mediator in the ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran as “problematic”, citing Islamabad’s “animosity towards Israel”.
His remarks came after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif rejected US President Donald Trump’s push to join the Abraham Accords, stating that it clashes with the country’s “fundamental ideologies”.
The Republican senator also accused Pakistan of “housing Iranian military aircraft” in the nation’s air bases.
“It has been apparent to me for quite a while that Pakistan as a mediator is more than problematic. Their animosity towards Israel is long-standing. It is undeniable that Iranian military aircraft are being housed on Pakistani air bases, and past rhetoric from the highest Pakistani officials against Israel is disturbing,” Graham said in a post on X.
It has been apparent to me for quite a while that Pakistan as a mediator is more than problematic. Their animosity towards Israel is long standing.
It is undeniable that Iranian military aircraft are being housed on Pakistani air bases and past rhetoric from the highest… https://t.co/ksLqpw4ZQ4
He further called on Islamabad to clarify its stance on the Abraham Accords.
“As to the defence minister’s comments about the Abraham Accords, saying that Pakistan would never join because they don’t trust Israel: The clip may be a year old, but I fear the sentiment is fresh,” the South Carolina senator said.
“In that regard, it is imperative that Pakistan give an answer now to President Trump’s call to join the Abraham Accords,” Graham added.
Asif, in an interview with Pakistani broadcaster Samaa TV, was asked if Pakistan would sign onto the Abraham Accords, to which he replied, “Personally, I don’t think we should join any such accord which clashes with our fundamental ideologies.”
On being questioned about the credibility of engagement with Israel, the Pakistani Defence Minister said, “How will you sit down with those people whose word cannot be trusted even for a single day?”
“We have a very clear stance that it is not acceptable to us,” he said, referring to his country’s position on not accepting Israel.
Asif further spoke about Pakistan’s passport, which is not valid for travel to Israel.
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“And secondly, on our passports, we are the only country whose passports don’t even include Israel’s name,” he said.
This comes after Trump urged Muslim and Arab nations to join the Abraham Accords as part of a broader regional settlement linked to a potential Iran deal.
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