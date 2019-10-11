US Senator calls for de-escalation of tensions between India, Pakistan

Fresh from her visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, an American Senator has called for finding ways to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan. New England Senator Maggie Hasan said this in a tweet on Thursday night.

Advertising

Hasan, who is currently on a visit to the region, is now headed to India after travelling to Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In Pakistan, she met Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss joint counter-terrorism work and regional stability. “We also visited Pakistan-controlled Kashmir. Amid escalating tensions in Kashmir, it’s critical that we find ways to help de-escalate the situation on both sides,” she tweeted.

“I’m now travelling to India where I’ll meet officials to further discuss the situation and international trade,” she added.

Advertising

Ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after New Delhi revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5. Pakistan reacted angrily to the move and expelled the Indian envoy. Since then, Pakistan has been trying to rally international support against India on the issue.

India has been maintaining that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan and there is no scope for any third-party mediation.