US Senate clears Russia sanctions bill which calls for 100% tariffs, India among countries at risk

Barry Black, chaplain of the Senate, speaks during a congressional tribute to the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, July 28, 2026, in Washington. (Nathan Howard/Pool Photo via AP)
US Senate on Tuesday cleared the Russia sanctions bill, which calls for up to 100% tariffs on the top five buyers of Russian oil and energy products.
India is among the five countries that are set to be directly affected from the bipartisan bill, authored by late Senator Lindsey Graham.
Apart from the sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil and energy products, the legislation also calls for sanctions against Iran to limit its ability to sustain its wartime economy, according to The New York Times.
“We are proud to announce an agreement on legislation to stop purchasers of Russian oil and gas from fueling Putin’s war machine and to continue restricting the Iranian regime’s ability to support terrorism and build its nuclear program,” a joint statement of Republican and Democrat senators said.
“There is no greater way to honor Senator Graham’s legacy than to move forward with this bipartisan agreement, and we look forward to today’s vote,” it added.
The long-stalled bill was cleared on the day of Graham’s funeral in Washington, which was attended by President Trump and his guests, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The US Senator died on July 11 following a brief and sudden illness.
Zelensky, who is on a trip to Washington, was present at the Senate gallery to watch the vote.
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What is the proposed law and how India is at risk?
The US Senate voted 86 to 12 to approve the first in a series of procedural motions on the bill, which is aimed at squeezing Russia’s revenue from oil and gas exports.
President Trump has indicated his support for the legislation, which is expected to hurt India and China among countries. India is one of the top buyers of Russian energy products, despite clamping down on its dependance on Moscow.
In the previous three months — December 2025 to February 2026 — imports worth Rs 42,506 crore were settled in rupees, equal to 2.4% of total inbound shipments.
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This comes after the US announced sanctions waiver on purchase of Russian oil in view of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. US announced the sanctions waiver in March and it was extended till mid-June.
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