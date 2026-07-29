US Senate clears Russia sanctions bill which calls for 100% tariffs, India among countries at risk

Barry Black, chaplain of the Senate, speaks during a congressional tribute to the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, July 28, 2026, in Washington. (Nathan Howard/Pool Photo via AP)

US Senate on Tuesday cleared the Russia sanctions bill, which calls for up to 100% tariffs on the top five buyers of Russian oil and energy products.

India is among the five countries that are set to be directly affected from the bipartisan bill, authored by late Senator Lindsey Graham.

Apart from the sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil and energy products, the legislation also calls for sanctions against Iran to limit its ability to sustain its wartime economy, according to The New York Times.

“We are proud to announce an agreement on legislation to stop purchasers of Russian oil and gas from fueling Putin’s war machine and to continue restricting the Iranian regime’s ability to support terrorism and build its nuclear program,” a joint statement of Republican and Democrat senators said.