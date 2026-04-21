Nikki Haley claims China-aided Iran cargo ship seized by US. Then a Beijing ‘hype’ response

It was reported that after sighting the ship, US Marines boarded and seized it.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readApr 21, 2026 08:35 PM IST
The USS Spruance damaged the Iranian cargo ship, Touska engine room on Sunday, April 19.  (Wikimedia Commons) : Nikki Haley claims China aided Iran cargo ship seized by US The USS Spruance damaged the Iranian cargo ship, Touska engine room on Sunday, April 19.  (Wikimedia Commons)
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Nikki Haley, the Indian-origin former American envoy to the United Nations (UN) who now serves in the presidential cabinet, has claimed that a US-seized Iranian ship was headed from China to Iran. Haley alleged that the shipment was linked to chemicals intended for missile use. While she didn’t name it, US Marines had seized a ship named Touska on Sunday, April 19.

“It refused repeated orders to stop,” Haley posted on X, and used it to bolster her claims that China is assisting Iran with supplies, calling it “a reality that can’t be ignored.”

After the vessel failed to heed repeated calls, Naval ship USS Spruance fired at the cargo vessel, which was on its way to an Iranian port and allegedly attempting to breach a US-enforced blockade.

It was reported that after sighting the ship, US Marines boarded and seized it.

The Iranian military has warned the US of possible retaliation over the seizure of the container ship.

According to CNN, reacting to the seizure, the Iranian military said, “The aggressor United States, by violating the ceasefire and engaging in maritime highway robbery, attacked an Iranian commercial vessel in the waters of the Sea of Oman.”

The Iranian military also alleged that the American Marines damaged the ship’s navigational equipment during the operation. Iran has declined to confirm its participation in the second round of ceasefire negotiations with the US, following the incident.

China’s response to Nikki Haley’s allegations

Responding to allegations by Nikki Haley, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun denied any links to the seized vessel or claims of supplying chemical materials to Iran for missile production.

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“To my knowledge, this is a foreign-flagged container ship. China opposes any malicious linking and hype,” Jiakun said during a press briefing.

US tariff threat on China over military weapon supply

Previously, following allegations by US President Donald Trump that China was supplying weapons and satellite support to the Iranian military, Beijing had denied all such claims last week. Trump had also threatened to impose tariffs on China over the issue.

Previously, following allegations by Trump that China was supplying weapons and satellite support to the Iranian military, Beijing had denied all such claims last week. Trump had also threatened to impose tariffs on China over the issue.

Guo Jiakum had then said that the export of military products is strictly regulated under China’s laws on export control and in line with the international laws.

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“If the US goes ahead with the tariff hikes on China on the basis of these accusations, China will respond with countermeasures,” Jiakun said, reacting to Trump’s tariff threats.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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