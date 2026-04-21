Nikki Haley claims China-aided Iran cargo ship seized by US. Then a Beijing ‘hype’ response

Nikki Haley, the Indian-origin former American envoy to the United Nations (UN) who now serves in the presidential cabinet, has claimed that a US-seized Iranian ship was headed from China to Iran. Haley alleged that the shipment was linked to chemicals intended for missile use. While she didn’t name it, US Marines had seized a ship named Touska on Sunday, April 19.

“It refused repeated orders to stop,” Haley posted on X, and used it to bolster her claims that China is assisting Iran with supplies, calling it “a reality that can’t be ignored.”

The ship the U.S. seized in the Strait of Hormuz this weekend was headed from China to Iran and is linked to chemical shipments for missiles. It refused repeated orders to stop. Another reminder that China is helping prop up Iran’s regime—a reality that can’t be ignored. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 20, 2026

After the vessel failed to heed repeated calls, Naval ship USS Spruance fired at the cargo vessel, which was on its way to an Iranian port and allegedly attempting to breach a US-enforced blockade.

It was reported that after sighting the ship, US Marines boarded and seized it.

The Iranian military has warned the US of possible retaliation over the seizure of the container ship.

According to CNN, reacting to the seizure, the Iranian military said, “The aggressor United States, by violating the ceasefire and engaging in maritime highway robbery, attacked an Iranian commercial vessel in the waters of the Sea of Oman.”

The Iranian military also alleged that the American Marines damaged the ship’s navigational equipment during the operation. Iran has declined to confirm its participation in the second round of ceasefire negotiations with the US, following the incident.

China’s response to Nikki Haley’s allegations

Responding to allegations by Nikki Haley, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun denied any links to the seized vessel or claims of supplying chemical materials to Iran for missile production.

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“To my knowledge, this is a foreign-flagged container ship. China opposes any malicious linking and hype,” Jiakun said during a press briefing.

US tariff threat on China over military weapon supply

Previously, following allegations by US President Donald Trump that China was supplying weapons and satellite support to the Iranian military, Beijing had denied all such claims last week. Trump had also threatened to impose tariffs on China over the issue.

Previously, following allegations by Trump that China was supplying weapons and satellite support to the Iranian military, Beijing had denied all such claims last week. Trump had also threatened to impose tariffs on China over the issue.

Guo Jiakum had then said that the export of military products is strictly regulated under China’s laws on export control and in line with the international laws.

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“If the US goes ahead with the tariff hikes on China on the basis of these accusations, China will respond with countermeasures,” Jiakun said, reacting to Trump’s tariff threats.