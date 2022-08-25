scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

US sees India as its indispensable partner: White House 

"We'll continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order"

In September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to US to hold his first meeting with US President Joe Biden. (Express/file)

The United States sees India as an indispensable partner, the White House asserted Wednesday even as the two countries are pursuing their own national interests in Ukraine.

“We see … the (Indian) partners as indispensable partners. And the US-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the advancement of a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during her daily news conference.

The press secretary was responding to a question if the relationship is drifting apart in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “You’ve heard the President say this, the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity,” she said.

“We are confident in our relationship, and in the years ahead, we’ll continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order; foster greater peace, prosperity, and security for our people; advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; and together, address the challenges we face around the world,” Jean-Pierre said in response to the question.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

The United States, she said, has been very clear on where it stands with Ukraine. “We just announced a USD 3 billion additional security assistance to the country to make sure that the people are continuing to fight for their freedom. We have been — it’s not just us. You see that with our allies and partners. You see a very unified NATO that — and they are unified because of the leadership of this President,” she asserted.

“You’re seeing that NATO is going to expand by two more countries. So, this shows the strength in the West and how much we have come together in supporting Ukraine. And so, we’ve been very clear on where we stand. It is important to make sure that when a country is fighting for their freedom, fighting for their democracy, for their sovereignty, that we support that,” the press secretary said.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 09:24:14 am
Next Story

Nitish-Tejashwi in crosshairs, BJP balances caste and aggression in picking Bihar LoPs

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws’

‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass laws’

Premium
Bhagwant Mann reaches out to PM Modi, says January security breach ‘unfortunate’

Bhagwant Mann reaches out to PM Modi, says January security breach ‘unfortunate’

Army: Soldiers donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K

Army: Soldiers donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'
Actor says 'helpless'

Amitabh battles Covid: 'You seek isolation a million times in your career, but...'

Any guesses who PM Modi's favourite Chief Ministers are?
Delhi Confidential

Any guesses who PM Modi's favourite Chief Ministers are?

Premium
BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
Pankaj Tripathi wants to 'break out of his comfort zone'
Express Interview

Pankaj Tripathi wants to 'break out of his comfort zone'

In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

In Rajasthan, Dalit boy beaten in school for failing to give answers

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement