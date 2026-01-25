skip to content
US security agreement for Ukraine is ‘100% ready’, waiting to be signed, says Zelenskyy

express web desk

By: Express Web Desk

January 25, 2026 11:21 PM IST First published on: Jan 25, 2026 at 11:21 PM IST
trump zelenskyy, russia ukraine usPresident Donald Trump greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach. (AP Photo)

A US document on security guarantees for Ukraine is completely ready and Kyiv is waiting for a time and place for it to be signed, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday, as he signalled that the talks with Russia held in Abu Dhabi made some progress.

During a press briefing in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius, Zelenskyy said, “For us, security guarantees are first and foremost guarantees of security from the United States. The document is 100% ready, and we are waiting for our partners to confirm the date and place when we will sign it.”

The Ukrainian president added that after both countries sign the document, it will be sent to the US Congress and Ukrainian parliament for respective ratification.

A first trilateral meeting between Russia, Ukraine and the US took place in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday to discuss President Donald Trump’s framework to end the nearly four year war in Ukraine. The meeting was reportedly optimistic but no deal emerged from it.

Also Read Why are Ukraine and Russia not able to agree on the fate of Donetsk?

After the talks concluded on Saturday, a US official said that Moscow and Kyiv were open to further dialogue and more discussions are expected to take place in UAE’s capital next Sunday, Reuters reported.

“In Abu Dhabi the 20-point US plan and problematic issues are being discussed. There were many problematic issues, but now there are fewer,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president added that Russia wants to do everything possible to ensure that Kyiv abandons the eastern regions in the country which Moscow has been unsuccessful in capturing since its invasion in February 2022. But Kyiv has said that Ukraine’s territorial integrity must be upheld and it has not budged from its position, Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy said that all sides, including America must be prepared to compromise. “These are two fundamentally different positions – Ukraine’s and Russia’s. The Americans are trying to find a compromise.”

(with inputs from Reuters)

