‘Trade more important than ending war in Ukraine’: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent slams EU over FTA with India

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Wednesday criticised Europe’s decision to sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India, saying that he was disappointed with the “Europeans for putting the trade deal and their commercial interests ahead of Ukrainian people.”

His remarks came days after India and the European Union signed the trade agreement on Tuesday, a pact widely described as the “mother of all deals”.

In an interview with CNBC, Bessent was asked whether the US feels “threatened that some countries are moving ahead with free trade without them.” While he said Europeans are free to act in their own interest, he made clear that he found the move dissappointing.