scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

US scientists announce fusion energy breakthrough

Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it, something called net energy gain, the Energy Department said.

This undated image provided by the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory shows the NIF Target Bay in Livermore, California. (Damien Jemison/Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory via AP, File)

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced a “major scientific breakthrough” Tuesday in the decades-long quest to harness fusion, the energy that powers the sun and stars.

Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California for the first time produced more energy in a fusion reaction than was used to ignite it, something called net energy gain, the Energy Department said.

The achievement will pave the way for advancements in national defense and the future of clean power, Granholm and other officials said.

Granholm was appearing alongside Livermore researchers at a news conference in Washington.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘India and China Clash’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘India and China Clash’ ...
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The need to reform India’s pensions system, beyond the ...
From the Urdu Press: Modi juggernaut en route to 2024 and AAP’s Delhi twi...Premium
From the Urdu Press: Modi juggernaut en route to 2024 and AAP’s Delhi twi...
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST

“This is a landmark achievement for the researchers and staff at the National Ignition Facility who have dedicated their careers to seeing fusion ignition become a reality, and this milestone will undoubtedly spark even more discovery,” Granholm said, adding that the breakthrough “will go down in the history books.″

White House science adviser Arati Prabhakar, appearing with Granholm, called the fusion ignition “a tremendous example of what persistence can achieve” and “an engineering marvel beyond belief.″

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 09:17:40 pm
Next Story

Despite NTCA direction, Kali Tiger Reserve yet to get full time veterinarian

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close