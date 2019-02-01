US says to withdraw from INF missile treaty with Russia, Kremlin denies violation

The United States of America Friday said it was withdrawing from the landmark Cold War INF missile treaty with Russia, saying Moscow was in violation, reported AFP. Russia, however, denied violating the treaty, which bans either side from stationing short- and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe.

President Donald Trump said in a statement, “The United States will suspend its obligations under the INF Treaty and begin the process of withdrawing from the INF Treaty, which will be completed in six months unless Russia comes back into compliance by destroying all of its violating missiles, launchers and associated equipment.”

(With AFP inputs)