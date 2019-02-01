Toggle Menu
US says to withdraw from INF missile treaty with Russia, Kremlin denies violationhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/us-says-to-withdraw-from-inf-missile-treaty-with-russia-kremlin-denies-violation/

US says to withdraw from INF missile treaty with Russia, Kremlin denies violation

Russia denies violating the treaty, which bans either side from stationing short- and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe.

Women will surround Donald Trump at State of the Union address
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The United States of America Friday said it was withdrawing from the landmark Cold War INF missile treaty with Russia, saying Moscow was in violation, reported AFP. Russia, however, denied violating the treaty, which bans either side from stationing short- and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe.

President Donald Trump said in a statement, “The United States will suspend its obligations under the INF Treaty and begin the process of withdrawing from the INF Treaty, which will be completed in six months unless Russia comes back into compliance by destroying all of its violating missiles, launchers and associated equipment.”

(With AFP inputs)

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Iran starts marking 40th anniversary of Islamic Revolution
2 Why Congo's Ebola outbreak still going strong
3 Donald Trump: US in serious negotiations on Afghanistan for first time