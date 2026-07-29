US, Saudi launch strikes after Iranian missile attack: Latest updates in West Asia crisis

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The conflict in West Asia has entered a fresh phase of escalation, with the United States and Saudi Arabia launching coordinated strikes on Iran-backed groups in Iraq after Washington said it intercepted Iranian ballistic missiles targeting its forces. The developments come amid renewed attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure, Iranian threats in the Strait of Hormuz, and growing fears of a wider regional conflict.
The latest military exchanges have ended a brief lull in hostilities between the US and Iran. Washington warned of further military action if attacks on American troops or Saudi infrastructure continue, while Trump said negotiations with Tehran were continuing but threatened renewed strikes if talks fail.
The United States said it intercepted multiple ballistic missiles fired by Iran at US forces in the Middle East, describing the attack as an "attempted surprise attack". Hours later, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and Saudi Arabia carried out coordinated strikes on Iran-backed groups in Iraq that Washington accused of attacking American forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.
CENTCOM said US and Saudi fighter aircraft struck logistics and weapons sites used by Iran-backed militias across eastern Iraq after more than 30 drone attacks over the previous 72 hours. Meanwhile, the Iraqi armed group's command in Nineveh said eight of its members were killed and four others wounded in the joint strikes.
Two members of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) were wounded in an air strike on the group's headquarters in Basra, according to Iraq's official news agency. The attack came hours after the US and Saudi operation against Iran-aligned armed groups in Iraq.
Saudi Arabia said the joint strikes were carried out under the right to self-defence under international law. Riyadh said the operation was a response to repeated drone attacks by Iran-backed militias targeting the kingdom's oil facilities, adding that while it does not seek escalation, it will respond to any future attacks.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) said it had struck and stopped three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz after accusing them of following unsafe and illegal routes. It also warned that ships acting on US instructions in the strategic waterway would face consequences.
The IRGC said it launched several ballistic missiles at a US air base and a U.S. Central Command facility in Jordan in response to what it described as American aggression. It warned that attacks would continue as long as US actions against Iranian interests persist.
US President Donald Trump said he had a "very good" meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of Congress in the US, saying several important issues were discussed as tensions across the region intensified.
Saudi Arabia said it intercepted and destroyed several drones launched from Iraq targeting oil facilities in its Eastern Province. The kingdom described it as the second such attack in less than two days and reiterated that it would defend its sovereignty while avoiding further escalation.
Iran rejected allegations that it was behind attacks on Saudi targets. An unnamed military official, quoted by state broadcaster IRIB, called accusations linking Tehran to attacks on US interests in the region a "major miscalculation".
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi ordered an investigation into the drone attacks and said Iraqi territory would not be allowed to serve as a launchpad for attacks against neighbouring countries. The announcement came amid growing regional tensions.
Iran rejected President Trump's claim that ships damaged in the Gulf could be compensated using frozen Iranian funds. IRGC spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari warned that any vessel accepting such compensation would be barred from transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
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