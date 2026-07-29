Six Iranian advisers killed in US-Saudi strike on Iraq: All you need to know

Iraqis inspect damaged structures at the site of an airstrike on a Popular Mobilization Forces base in Mosul, Iraq. (AP Photo)

Six Iranian advisers were killed in the US-Saudi strike, two Iraqi militia officials told the Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly.

The flare-up on multiple fronts, after several days of relative calm, raised the risk of a return to all-out war. It also underscored the difficulty of winding down a five-month conflict that has jolted the world economy and is unpopular among Americans.

The fighting was also likely to add to concerns that the US is further drawing down already diminished stockpiles of sophisticated munitions needed to defend its bases and allies.