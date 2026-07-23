US, Saudi Arabia sign historic nuclear deal that could allow local uranium enrichment

According to experts, the deal would mark a first for the US and hold the risk of future nuclear proliferation in an already unstable region.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jul 23, 2026 08:39 AM IST
Trump Saudi ArabiaPresident Donald Trump meets Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House, in November 2025. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
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The US and Saudi Arabia have signed a deal reportedly allowing the Gulf kingdom to develop a civilian nuclear programme.

Described as a “peaceful nuclear co-operation agreement”, the deal will provide “great access for American companies in the Saudi nuclear energy programme”, the US energy department said.

Even though the deal text was not made public, The Wall Street Journal reported that a key part of it would involve American firms building a uranium enrichment plant in Saudi Arabia if a joint review by Washington and Riyadh concludes the move is justified. AP reported the same, noting the enrichment facility would follow a joint US-Saudi study.

According to experts, the deal would mark a first for the US and hold the risk of future nuclear proliferation in an already unstable region.

The US Department of Energy stated that along with the said deal, a “bilateral safeguards agreement” was also signed. “Together, these two agreements lay the legal foundation for a decades-long, multi-billion-dollar partnership that advances several priority economic and strategic objectives, including nuclear nonproliferation,” the statement read.

The nuclear agreement is set to run for 30 years and is estimated to be worth tens of billions of dollars, the Journal reported.

According to Trump administration officials, the deal would give the US a role in monitoring Saudi Arabia’s nuclear activities, which could help stop the programme being used to develop weapons, according to the Journal.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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