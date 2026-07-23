US, Saudi Arabia sign historic nuclear deal that could allow local uranium enrichment

President Donald Trump meets Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House, in November 2025. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The US and Saudi Arabia have signed a deal reportedly allowing the Gulf kingdom to develop a civilian nuclear programme.

Described as a “peaceful nuclear co-operation agreement”, the deal will provide “great access for American companies in the Saudi nuclear energy programme”, the US energy department said.

Even though the deal text was not made public, The Wall Street Journal reported that a key part of it would involve American firms building a uranium enrichment plant in Saudi Arabia if a joint review by Washington and Riyadh concludes the move is justified. AP reported the same, noting the enrichment facility would follow a joint US-Saudi study.