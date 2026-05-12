China slams US sanctions against 12 Iran-linked entities as ‘illicit’ ahead of Trump’s Beijing visit

The US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against 12 individuals and entities on Monday, which are accused of allegedly helping Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for selling and transporting oil to China. The sanctions target companies and individuals based in Hong Kong, Iran, the UAE and Oman.
The move by the US Treasury Department followed an embargo announced on Friday against entities and officials for helping purchase Iranian weapons and components which are utilised in making drones and ballistic missiles.
China “firmly opposes” United States’ sanctions against 12 individuals and entities that it said facilitated the sale and shipment of Iranian oil to China.#Chinapic.twitter.com/RmqEMXcqgv
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun, while responding to a query related to the US penalty against 12 entities, said “China firmly opposes illicit unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law or the authorization of the UN Security Council.”
Jiakun further added, “The Chinese government always asks Chinese companies to operate in accordance with laws and regulations. We will firmly protect Chinese businesses’ legitimate rights and interests.”
Washington Vows Continued Pressure on Iran
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the American government would continue to impose embargo on companies and individuals in order to restrict the Iranian government and its army from funding their weapons, its nuclear programmes or support proxy terrorist groups in the region.
Bessent added that the treasury department will continue to “cut the Iranian regime off from the financial networks” it uses to carry out the alleged terrorist activities in the region which destabilises the global economy.
This comes amid US President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Beijing this week, where he is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two leaders are expected to address trade disputes and strengthen dialogue.
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