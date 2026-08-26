US cracks down on 4 Indian companies in sweeping ‘Operation Economic Outcast’ over Iran oil imports

The US has sanctioned four India-based companies for importing The US has sanctioned four India-based companies over their alleged involvement in importing or facilitating Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products from Iran, according to a press release by the US State Department.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced ‘Operation Economic Outcast’ on Monday (Aug 26), aimed at imposing new sanctions to block all potential sources of revenue for Iran.

The four “India-based companies” include Portease Partners LLP and its partners Indrismiya Asharafsmiya Shekh and Harish Ramchandra Rangi. They facilitated the import of multiple shipments of Iranian petrochemical products to India, the State Department said in the release on Monday (Aug 24).