US sanctions Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel in latest pressure on its leadership

The US on Thursday imposed sanctions on Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and some affiliated people and entities, the US Treasury Department’s website showed.
The sanctions also targeted four other people and five entities, including Diaz-Canel’s wife, Lis Cuesta Peraza, two members of the Castro family, and the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces.
The Cuban government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the sanctions.
Diaz-Canel, 66, has served as president of the Caribbean country since taking over from Raul Castro, the brother of Cuba’s former leader Fidel Castro, in 2018.
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