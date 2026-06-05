US sanctions Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel in latest pressure on its leadership

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, second left, and Raul Castro's grandson Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, center back, take part in a rally in support of former President Raul Castro in front of the US Embassy in Havana, Cuba. (Photo: AP)

The US on Thursday imposed sanctions on Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and some affiliated people and entities, the US Treasury Department’s website showed.

The sanctions also targeted four other people ⁠and ​five entities, including Diaz-Canel’s wife, Lis Cuesta Peraza, two members of the Castro family, and the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces.