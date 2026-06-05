US sanctions Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel in latest pressure on its leadership

The Cuban government did not immediately respond ​to ​a request for comment on the ⁠sanctions.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readJun 5, 2026 05:53 AM IST First published on: Jun 5, 2026 at 05:52 AM IST
CubaCuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, second left, and Raul Castro's grandson Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, center back, take part in a rally in support of former President Raul Castro in front of the US Embassy in Havana, Cuba. (Photo: AP)

The US on Thursday imposed sanctions on Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and some affiliated people and entities, the US Treasury Department’s website showed.

The sanctions also targeted four other people ⁠and ​five entities, including Diaz-Canel’s wife, Lis Cuesta Peraza, two members of the Castro family, and the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces.

The Cuban government did not immediately respond ​to ​a request for comment on the ⁠sanctions.

Diaz-Canel, 66, has served as president of the Caribbean country since taking over from ‌Raul Castro, the brother of Cuba’s former leader Fidel Castro, in 2018.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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