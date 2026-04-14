US-sanctioned tankers pass Strait of Hormuz despite US blockade

Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (AP Photo//File)

A US-sanctioned Chinese tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday a blockade imposed at the chokepoint, Reuters reported citing shipping data.

The Rich Starry is ⁠the ​first tanker to make its way out through the strait and to exit the Gulf since the blockade came into effect, data from LSEG, MarineTraffic ​and Kpler ​revealed.

The US had sanctioned the tanker and its ⁠owner Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd for dealing with Iran.

According to data, Rich Starry is a medium-range tanker, carrying about 250,000 barrels of methanol on board.

It loaded the cargo at ‌the United Arab Emirates’ Hamriyah.