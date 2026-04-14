US-sanctioned tankers pass Strait of Hormuz despite US blockade

Another tanker Murlikishan, sanctioned by the US, is ‌also headed ​into the ​strait Tuesday, LSEG data showed. The empty handysize tanker is scheduled to load fuel oil at ⁠Iraq on April 16.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Apr 14, 2026 10:50 AM IST
oil tankersOil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (AP Photo//File)
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A US-sanctioned Chinese tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday a blockade imposed at the chokepoint, Reuters reported citing shipping data.

The Rich Starry is ⁠the ​first tanker to make its way out through the strait and to exit the Gulf since the blockade came into effect, data from LSEG, MarineTraffic ​and Kpler ​revealed.

The US had sanctioned the tanker and its ⁠owner Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co Ltd for dealing with Iran.

According to data, Rich Starry is a medium-range tanker, carrying about 250,000 barrels of methanol on board.

It loaded the cargo at ‌the United Arab Emirates’ Hamriyah.

Another tanker Murlikishan, sanctioned by the US, is also on its way ​into the ​strait Tuesday, LSEG data showed. The empty handysize tanker is scheduled to load fuel oil at ⁠Iraq on April 16.

— with inputs from Reuters

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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