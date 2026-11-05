US sanctions Indian couple over ‘maritime fraud’ supporting Iran’s shadow fleet

The US has imposed sanctions on Indian couple Suniel Kumar Sharma and his wife Jaspret Preeti Shahid over alleged web maritime fraud. In a statement, the Treasury department said, “Their schemes have provided false flags and certifications to sanctioned vessels involved in transporting Iranian petroleum, including vessels operating on behalf of the Iranian military and its proxies.”

“As we have said many times, under Operation Economic Outcast, you are either with us or against us,” US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said in a statement. “We know where you are, and we will sanction those who continue supporting the Iranian regime, whether by land, sea, or air.”