US ice rink shooting: Gunman kills family at Rhode Island ice rink during school game

Police and ATF agents stand near the Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, R.I., after a shooting at the ice rink, Monday, Feb. 16. AP

Three people were killed and at least three others injured during a shooting at an ice rink in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, in the US on Monday. The shooting occurred during a high school hockey game, authorities said. Police described the incident as stemming from a “family dispute” and said the suspected gunman later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred at the Dennis M Lynch Arena ice rink while a game between Coventry and Blackstone Valley school teams was underway, Fox News reported.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves told reporters that the victims included family members and a family friend. At least one of those killed was a woman, while another victim died later in hospital due to injuries sustained in the shooting. Three others remain injured, including one who is hospitalised.