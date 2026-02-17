US ice rink shooting: Gunman kills family at Rhode Island ice rink during school game
Rhode island shooting: Three people were killed in a shooting at an ice rink in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, during a high school hockey game. Police identified the suspect as Robert Dorgan, citing a "family dispute" as the motive.
Three people were killed and at least three others injured during a shooting at an ice rink in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, in the US on Monday. The shooting occurred during a high school hockey game, authorities said. Police described the incident as stemming from a “family dispute” and said the suspected gunman later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The shooting occurred at the Dennis M Lynch Arena ice rink while a game between Coventry and Blackstone Valley school teams was underway, Fox News reported.
Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves told reporters that the victims included family members and a family friend. At least one of those killed was a woman, while another victim died later in hospital due to injuries sustained in the shooting. Three others remain injured, including one who is hospitalised.
Who was the Rhode Island shooter?
Police identified the suspect by the name Robert Dorgan, noting that the individual also used the name Roberta and the surname Esposito. Authorities did not provide further details about the motive beyond describing the incident as a domestic-related dispute.
Goncalves said a bystander intervened during the shooting, which may have contributed to bringing the episode to a swift end.
Coventry Public Schools Superintendent Don Cowart said all students from the Coventry Boys Hockey team present at the arena were accounted for and safe. District officials coordinated with law enforcement after being alerted to the situation, he said.
The FBI’s Boston office confirmed it responded to the scene and was prepared to assist local authorities if required.
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said his office was monitoring developments and expressed condolences to those affected. The Providence Bruins hockey team also issued a statement expressing support for the community.
Authorities said investigations were ongoing.
Governor offers condolences
Dan McKee, Governor of the Rhode Island in an video statement on X, offered condolences to the victims of the accident. “A tragedy like this is difficult for anyone, of any age…” he said.
