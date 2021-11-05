US reviewing UN-Ethiopian joint investigation into abuses in Tigray conflict

Ethiopian women carry away sacks of wheat after a food distribution by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Washington was “carefully reviewing” a joint investigation by the United Nations and Ethiopia that accused all sides of the conflict in Tigray of torturing and killing civilians, carrying out gang-rapes and making arrests on the basis of ethnicity, State Department

spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.