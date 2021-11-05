scorecardresearch
Friday, November 05, 2021
US reviewing UN-Ethiopian joint investigation into abuses in Tigray conflict

In a regular press briefing, Price called the report, published on Wednesday, a "sobering account of... serious human rights abuses and violations by all parties to the conflict."

By: Reuters |
Updated: November 5, 2021 10:43:36 am
Ethiopian women carry away sacks of wheat after a food distribution by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Washington was “carefully reviewing” a joint investigation by the United Nations and Ethiopia that accused all sides of the conflict in Tigray of torturing and killing civilians, carrying out gang-rapes and making arrests on the basis of ethnicity, State Department
spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.

In a regular press briefing, Price called the report, published on Wednesday, a "sobering account of… serious human rights abuses and violations by all parties to the conflict."

