US reviewing UN-Ethiopian joint investigation into abuses in Tigray conflict

Washington was “carefully reviewing” a joint investigation by the United Nations and Ethiopia that accused all sides of the conflict in Tigray of torturing and killing civilians, carrying out gang-rapes and making arrests on the basis of ethnicity, State Department
spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.
In a regular press briefing, Price called the report, published on Wednesday, a “sobering account of… serious human rights abuses and violations by all parties to the conflict.”
