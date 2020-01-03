US responsible for consequences of ‘rogue adventurism’: Iran on Soleimani killing

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif termed the killing of Soleimani as ‘rogue adventurism’ by US. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif termed the killing of Soleimani as ‘rogue adventurism’ by US. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Following the killing of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Commander General Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said his assassination was, “an extremely dangerous and foolish escalation.” “The U.S. bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,” he said in a post on Twitter.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed in a statement read out on state television that was killed by US forces in Baghdad on Friday. “The Revolutionary Guards announces that the glorious commander of Islam, haj Qasem Soleimani, following a life of servitude, was martyred in an attack by America on Baghdad airport this morning,” AFP quoted a TV report as saying.

The channel said the attack was carried out by US helicopters. A black ribbon was displayed on the screen and a photo montage was shown with images of Soleimani smiling and praying.

Meanwhile, a former commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Mohsen Rezaei, vowed “vigorous revenge against America” for the killing of Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, reported AFP. “Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Suleimani joined his martyred brothers, but we will take vigorous revenge on America,” Rezaei, who is now the secretary of a powerful state body, said in a post on Twitter.

