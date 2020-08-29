scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 29, 2020
US regulators allow remdesivir for hospitalised

Foster City, California-based Gilead applied to the FDA on Aug. 10 for formal approval of remdesivir, to be sold under the brand name Veklury.

By: AP | Us | Published: August 29, 2020 2:51:27 pm
Remdesivir, Remdesivir covid drug, covid drug, covid drug remdesivir, remdesivir US FDA, US FDA, World news, Indian ExpressRemdesivir previously was shown to shorten treatment by about four days for hospitalized patients with severe disease. (File Photo)

US regulators are now allowing use of experimental antiviral drug remdesivir for all patients hospitalized with COVID-19, drugmaker Gilead Sciences said Friday.

It said the Food and Drug Administration has expanded its emergency use authorization, which lets doctors administer the IV drug during the pandemic. Until now, that was limited to patients with severe COVID-19.

Foster City, California-based Gilead applied to the FDA on Aug. 10 for formal approval of remdesivir, to be sold under the brand name Veklury.

Gilead said in a statement that the expanded emergency use was based on results of a recent federal study of hospitalized patients with different levels of severity, plus a Gilead study published a week ago.

Gilead’s study found that among hospitalized patients with moderate COVID-19, those getting remdesivir were 65% more likely to improve after a five-day treatment course than those just getting standard care.

Remdesivir previously was shown to shorten treatment by about four days for hospitalized patients with severe disease, compared with those getting standard supportive care.

