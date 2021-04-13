US recommends pause for Johnson & Johnson vaccine over clot reports

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

The US is recommending a pause in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination in combination with reduced platelet counts. More than 68 million doses of the JJ vaccine have been administered in the US.

US federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the JJ shot and states and other providers are expected to follow.

CDCs Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation of the cases.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Dr Anne Schuchat Principal Deputy Director of the CDC and Dr Peter Marks director of the FDAs Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said in a joint statement.