US ‘punishment’ plan for allies deepens Europe rift; Nato says expulsion not possible

Nato allies: (From left) From left, Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte, Ukraine's Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, Germany's Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius and Britain's Secretary of Defense John Healey.

Nato has said there is no provision for member states to be suspended or expelled from the military alliance after a report said the US could seek to suspend Spain over its Iran war stance. News agency Reuters quoted a US official who said an internal Pentagon email had suggested measures for the US to “punish allies” it believed had failed to support its military campaign.

The email also suggested reviewing the US’s position on the UK’s claim to the Falklands islands in the south Atlantic, which are also claimed by Argentina.

A Nato official was quoted by the BBC as saying that the alliance’s founding treaty “does not foresee any provision for suspension of Nato membership, or expulsion”. A German government spokesperson also said Spain’s membership was not in question. “Spain is a member of Nato. And I see no reason why that should change,” the spokesperson said during a regular news conference in Berlin, reported BBC.