Why have US-Iran talks over the Strait of Hormuz hit a deadlock?

Iran says it is still reviewing the US response on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and will reply through mediators. Talks have stalled over Tehran's seven conditions and the nuclear issue.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readOct 13, 2026 07:10 AM IST First published on: Oct 13, 2026 at 07:04 AM IST
US Iran WarUS President Donald Trump and Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei. (File Photo)

Iran is still reviewing the US response to its proposal on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and will reply to Washington through intermediaries once the review is done, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, according to Reuters. Speaking at a press conference, Baghaei said Iran and the US are still passing messages through mediators, but he gave no details.

The talks have stalled since Iran’s security chief said on Sunday that the US response did not meet Tehran’s seven conditions for reopening the waterway. The strait carried about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade before the war.

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Qatar and Pakistan, among others, have acted as mediators in efforts to end the war, which began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on 28 February, Reuters said. An interim ceasefire in June broke down, and on-off strikes began again. Iran presented its proposal in mid-September and later confirmed it had received a US reply. Since then the process has made little progress.

Why the talks have stalled

Iran’s security chief said on Sunday that the US response did not deal properly with Tehran’s seven conditions for reopening Hormuz and returning to negotiations.

Iran US Oil Prices
A man talks on his cellphone while sitting on a motorbike in front of a billboard showing portraits of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, late leaders of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group Hassan Nasrallah, second right, and Hashem Safieddine, left, late commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, second left, and a top commander of the guard Gen. Abbas Nilforoushan, who were killed in Israeli and US strikes. (Photo: AP)

A main point of dispute is Iran’s nuclear programme. Washington wants to deal with it from the start, while Tehran says the first talks should focus on reopening the strait and restoring security in the waterway.

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Iran offers help on Saudi-Houthi fighting

Baghaei also spoke about the rising conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthis, who are allied with Iran. He repeated that Tehran is ready to help end the crisis through dialogue.

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He said Yemen’s problems should have been settled long ago under the UN roadmap, and that Iran would back any deal agreed by Yemenis and Saudis. “Our request is that this situation be resolved through dialogue,” he said.

IRGC chief warns outside powers; foreign minister points to diplomacy

Major-General Ahmad Vahidi, commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said in a statement that powers from outside the region have no right to threaten or interfere in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

Also read What are Tehran’s seven conditions to end US-Iran war

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran is pursuing diplomacy “seriously” to protect its national interests, according to his Telegram channel. He said Iran’s priorities include using economic diplomacy to end US and Western sanctions.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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