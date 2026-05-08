Trump plans to restart Project Freedom as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait lift restrictions on US usage of airbases, airspace

The United States is reportedly preparing to restart its Project Freedom in the Strait of Hormuz. The development comes after Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have lifted restrictions on the US military’s use of their bases and airspace, The Wall Street Journal reported. The decision by the Gulf states to restore access to bases and airspace will now pave the way for the US to resume ‘Project Freedom’ to reopen movement across the Strait of Hormuz.

The Trump administration is now looking to restart the operation ‘Project Freedom’ to guide commercial ships with naval and air support after a 36-hour pause this week. On Monday, the US sent a pair of guided missile destroyers to the Gulf region in an attempt to break Iran’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz, says The Wall Street Journal. The US calls it ‘Project Freedom’. Pentagon officials say the operation could restart as early as this week, but no final decision has been made, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

‘Project Freedom’ relies heavily on Saudi Arabia, Kuwait airbases

According to US and Saudi officials, the opening of air bases and airspaces will remove hurdles for the US in its effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The US operation to reopen the strait relied heavily on a large fleet of aircraft to shield commercial ships from Iranian missiles and drones. This is why airbases and airspace in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are vital for the mission.

The US mission, aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, sparked the biggest row in Saudi-US military ties in recent years. It led to a series of high-level calls between Trump and the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, the report added.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait had earlier reportedly imposed restrictions on the US military on using their bases and airspace after senior American officials appeared to downplay Iranian attacks in the Persian Gulf linked to the operation in the strait, NBC News earlier reported, citing Saudi officials. Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries were also worried that the US would not protect them as the conflict escalated, the officials added.

‘Project Freedom was briefly paused at the request of Pakistan’

Trump said in a social media post that the pause on Project Freedom was “based on the request of Pakistan and other countries,” as well as the “tremendous military success” and “great progress” toward an agreement with Iran to end the war, stated the New York Times. He added that the pause was “to see whether or not the agreement can be finalised and signed.”

The United States’ Project Freedom aims to navigate commercial vessels through a narrow, mine-cleared corridor under US monitoring. As per the Wall Street Journal, defence officials who were involved in the process said that in any resumption of Project Freedom, commercial ships coordinating with the US would be directed through a narrow path that has been cleared of mines under the protection of US warships and aircraft.

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After the mission kicked off initially this week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday that, “As a direct gift from the United States to the world, we have established a powerful red, white and blue dome over the strait.”

Iran has blocked the passage of commercial vessels amid the war with the US and Israel, through the Strait of Hormuz. According to a report by the New York Times, around 1,600 vessels are stranded around the Strait. The US Navy has also blocked the movement of Iranian ships.