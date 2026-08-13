Karoline Leavitt resigns as White House press secretary

US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has announced her resignation from the White House role. The youngest White House press secretary said she will quit her role at the end of this month to spend more time with her family.

The decision was first announced by US President Donald Trump, who said Leavitt has been “a real leader” in the White House. The US President, however, said she would remain a senior advisor.

“Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect! Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections,” Trump announced on his social media platform.