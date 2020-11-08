‘We did it, Joe!’: Elated Kamala Harris calls US president-elect Joe Biden to congratulate

Democrat Kamala Harris becomes the first woman elected US President. (Photo: Jenna Schoenefeld/The New York Times)

Democrat Kamala Harris made history on Saturday as she became United States’ first female, first Black and first Indian-American vice president-elect.

The California senator, who is also the first person of South Asian descent to be elected to the vice-presidency, will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in the government four years after Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton.

Soon after winning the elections, Harris shared a video of her calling to congratulate Joe Biden after the US presidential election was called for the Democratic candidate. In the telephonic conversation, she said, “We did it Joe! You’re going to be the next president of The United States.”

She posted another video on Twitter saying, “this election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.”

This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.pic.twitter.com/Bb9JZpggLN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020

Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff shared a heartfelt congratulations photo saying ‘so proud of you’.

So proud of you. ❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Orb1ISe0dU — Doug Emhoff (@DouglasEmhoff) November 7, 2020

Harris has been a rising star in Democratic politics for much of the last two decades, serving as San Francisco’s district attorney and California’s attorney general before becoming a US senator. After Harris ended her own 2020 Democratic presidential campaign, Biden tapped her as his running mate. They will be sworn in as president and vice president on January 20.

Harris was born in 1964 to two parents active in the civil rights movement. Shyamala Gopalan from India and Donald Harris from Jamaica met at the University of California Berkeley, then a hotbed of 1960s activism.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.