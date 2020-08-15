US presidential elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Biden, Harris formally file for Democratic nomination

US presidential elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Former US vice president Joe Biden and Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris on Friday formally signed the required documents to get nominated as the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the Democratic Party for the November 3 general elections.
Biden-Harris duo is posing a formidable challenge to Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the November presidential elections. “We’re going to make this official, official,” Biden told reporters as he was seated along with Harris in Wilmington, Delaware at desks with stacks of paper in front of them.
On Wednesday, 77-year-old Biden scripted history by selecting Harris, 55, as his running mate in the US presidential election.
Meanwhile, voters and lawmakers in several states are also complaining that some curbside mail collection boxes are being removed. Even as President Donald Trump rails against widescale voting by mail, the post office is bracing for an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The warning letters sent to states raise the possibility that many Americans eligible for mail-in ballots this fall will not have them counted.
US President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has launched four new coalitions as it seeks to boost its appeal to Indian-American, Sikh, Muslim and other South Asian communities ahead of the general election. An estimated 1.3 million Indian-Americans are expected to vote in the November 3 election, including nearly 200,000 in Pennsylvania and 125,000 in Michigan, both must-win battleground states.
The coalitions -- 'Indian Voices for Trump,' 'Hindu Voices for Trump,' 'Sikhs for Trump' and 'Muslim Voices for Trump' -- will engage community members nationwide to fight against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' socialist agenda and ensure prosperity and security for four more years, the campaign said in a statement on Friday. (PTI)
Voters and lawmakers in several states are also complaining that some curbside mail collection boxes are being removed.
Even as President Donald Trump rails against widescale voting by mail, the post office is bracing for an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The warning letters sent to states raise the possibility that many Americans eligible for mail-in ballots this fall will not have them counted. But that is not the intent, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in his own letter to Democratic congressional leaders. (AP)
Harris, whose father is an African from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is the first-ever Black vice-presidential nominee. (AP)