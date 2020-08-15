scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 15, 2020
Independence Day 2020
US presidential elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Biden, Harris formally file for Democratic nomination

US presidential elections 2020 LIVE: The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris duo is posing a formidable challenge to Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the November presidential elections.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 15, 2020 7:07:26 pm
US presidential elections 2020, US elections 2020, kamala harris, Joe Biden, Donald TrumpUS presidential elections 2020: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

US presidential elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Former US vice president Joe Biden and Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris on Friday formally signed the required documents to get nominated as the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the Democratic Party for the November 3 general elections.

Biden-Harris duo is posing a formidable challenge to Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the November presidential elections. “We’re going to make this official, official,” Biden told reporters as he was seated along with Harris in Wilmington, Delaware at desks with stacks of paper in front of them.

On Wednesday, 77-year-old Biden scripted history by selecting Harris, 55, as his running mate in the US presidential election.

Meanwhile, voters and lawmakers in several states are also complaining that some curbside mail collection boxes are being removed. Even as President Donald Trump rails against widescale voting by mail, the post office is bracing for an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The warning letters sent to states raise the possibility that many Americans eligible for mail-in ballots this fall will not have them counted.

US presidential elections 2020 LIVE: Amidst Covid-19 scare, Americans will elect its next president on November 3. Follow this space for LIVE coverage.

18:31 (IST)15 Aug 2020
Donald Trump campaign creates coalitions to woo Indian-American, South Asian voters

US President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has launched four new coalitions as it seeks to boost its appeal to Indian-American, Sikh, Muslim and other South Asian communities ahead of the general election. An estimated 1.3 million Indian-Americans are expected to vote in the November 3 election, including nearly 200,000 in Pennsylvania and 125,000 in Michigan, both must-win battleground states.

The coalitions -- 'Indian Voices for Trump,' 'Hindu Voices for Trump,' 'Sikhs for Trump' and 'Muslim Voices for Trump' -- will engage community members nationwide to fight against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' socialist agenda and ensure prosperity and security for four more years, the campaign said in a statement on Friday. (PTI)

18:27 (IST)15 Aug 2020
Post Office warns states across US about mail voting

The US Postal Service is warning states coast to coast that it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, even if mailed by state deadlines, raising the possibility that millions of voters could be disenfranchised. Voters and lawmakers in several states are also complaining that some curbside mail collection boxes are being removed.

Even as President Donald Trump rails against widescale voting by mail, the post office is bracing for an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The warning letters sent to states raise the possibility that many Americans eligible for mail-in ballots this fall will not have them counted. But that is not the intent, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in his own letter to Democratic congressional leaders. (AP)

18:15 (IST)15 Aug 2020
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris formally file for Democratic nomination

Former US vice president Joe Biden and Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris on Friday formally signed the required documents to get nominated as the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the Democratic Party for the November 3 general elections.

Biden-Harris duo is posing a formidable challenge to Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the November presidential elections. "We're going to make this official, official," Biden told reporters as he was seated along with Harris in Wilmington, Delaware at desks with stacks of paper in front of them.

On Wednesday, 77-year-old Biden scripted history by selecting Harris, 55, as his running mate in the US presidential election.

Harris, whose father is an African from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is the first-ever Black vice-presidential nominee. (AP)

File- In this July 31, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP)

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the United States is all set to vote in the upcoming presidential elections due in November. The elections are seen as a direct contest between sitting US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who was vice-president during the Barack Obama presidency.

Presumptive Democratic party presidential nominee Joe Biden named California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket and acknowledging the vital role Black voters will play in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump. He will today make his first appearance with Harris.

Following the development, former US president Barack Obama joined top Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, to praise Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris’ selection as the party’s vice presidential candidate in the November election, saying Joe Biden has “nailed this decision”.

Trump, like his fellow Republicans, offers tax reductions and regulatory cuts to fix the American economy. He has predicted that the US economy will rebound in the third and fourth quarters of this year.

On the other hand, Biden who became the Democratic presidential nominee after Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race on April 8, pitches for necessary actions required to avoid an extended recession or depression caused due to the pandemic. In his campaign, he has addressed the long-standing wealth inequality that disproportionately affects nonwhite Americans.

