US presidential elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Biden, Harris formally file for Democratic nomination

US presidential elections 2020: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

US presidential elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Former US vice president Joe Biden and Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris on Friday formally signed the required documents to get nominated as the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the Democratic Party for the November 3 general elections.

Biden-Harris duo is posing a formidable challenge to Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the November presidential elections. “We’re going to make this official, official,” Biden told reporters as he was seated along with Harris in Wilmington, Delaware at desks with stacks of paper in front of them.

On Wednesday, 77-year-old Biden scripted history by selecting Harris, 55, as his running mate in the US presidential election.

Meanwhile, voters and lawmakers in several states are also complaining that some curbside mail collection boxes are being removed. Even as President Donald Trump rails against widescale voting by mail, the post office is bracing for an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The warning letters sent to states raise the possibility that many Americans eligible for mail-in ballots this fall will not have them counted.