US presidential elections 2020 LIVE Updates: All eyes on Democratic National Convention today

Kamala Harris, whose mother emigrated from India and whose father emigrated from Jamaica, is a woman of Tamil and African ancestry who identifies as Black. (Photo: AP/File)

US presidential elections 2020 LIVE Updates: All eyes will be on the the Democratic National Convention that will kick off from Monday and will continue till August 20. The four-day convention will formally nominate former vice-president Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate for the November 3 elections and Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

The United States has held presidential nominating conventions for almost 200 years, and they have served in recent decades as an important televised introduction to each party’s candidate in the final months before the election. Monday’s Democratic National Convention will feature a lineup of heavyweight politicians, rising stars and everyday Americans making the case for why Joe Biden should be elected US president.

The first day’s line-up includes Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York; Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who made a bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination alongside Biden and Harris before dropping out and endorsing Biden early in March this year; former First Lady Michelle Obama and the independent Senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, who finished in second place behind Biden and Hillary Clinton in the race for the Democratic nomination in 2020 and 2016 respectively.