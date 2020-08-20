US Presidential Elections 2020 Live updates: Joe Biden to accept Democratic nomination for President’s post

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: In the finale of the four-day Democratic National Convention Thursday, former US Vice-President Joe Biden will take centre stage as he formally accepts the Party’s nomination for president’s post. After two failed attempts to clinch the position in US presidential elections in his career spanning over 36 years, this one will mark a major milestone for Biden.
During the fourth and final leg of the convention, Biden will get his chance to respond to the attacks launched by US President Donald Trump since the event first began on August 17. Biden, who will be speaking live from the Chase Center in Wilmington is also expected to address the mismanagement of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic by the Trump’s administration, the economic devastation that followed as well as the nationwide protests against racism.
Meanwhile, Kamala Harris, who scripted history in the US politics by becoming the first Indian-American Black woman to get a major party’s vice presidential nomination, has censured President Donald Trump’s “failure of leadership” that has cost “lives and livelihoods.
Senator Kamala Harris made history Thursday by becoming the first black woman and person of Indian descent to be nominated for the post of Vice-President of the United States on the third night of the Democratic party’s National Convention. With this, Harris has officially joined the party’s presidential ticket alongside Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Harris also criticised US President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, calling him a “President who turns tragedies into political weapons”. Read More
As former US President Barack Obama tore into US President Donald Trump at the Democratic National Convention, his successor hit back with set of angry tweets, alleging that the former spied on his campaign and got caught. Trump on Wednesday went live tweeting as Obama and Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris delivered their speeches at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, including Indian-Americans, could play an important role in key battleground states in the November 3 presidential election, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has said.
Harris, 55, was nominated the Democratic Party’s candidate for the US vice-president during the party’s virtual convention on Wednesday, becoming the first-ever American of Indian and African descent to be picked by a major party for the top post. Addressing the virtual Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Caucus meeting, Harris said, “For years, the AAPI community’s voice has not been heard.Its concerns ignored and stories forgotten. But this time it’s different.” (AP)
Residents of this small town in the farming country of northern Jamaica watched elated Wednesday night as Kamala Harris, daughter of one of the many Orange Hill residents who emigrated to the US, accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president. "This is a proud moment for us as knowing that she is family. She's making history!"' said Harris' cousin Newton Harris, a 29-year-old legal consultant in the office of the Attorney General of Jamaica. (AP)
