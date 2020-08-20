US Presidential Elections 2020 Live updates: Joe Biden to accept Democratic nomination for President’s post

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stands on stage after Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., spoke during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo)

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: In the finale of the four-day Democratic National Convention Thursday, former US Vice-President Joe Biden will take centre stage as he formally accepts the Party’s nomination for president’s post. After two failed attempts to clinch the position in US presidential elections in his career spanning over 36 years, this one will mark a major milestone for Biden.

During the fourth and final leg of the convention, Biden will get his chance to respond to the attacks launched by US President Donald Trump since the event first began on August 17. Biden, who will be speaking live from the Chase Center in Wilmington is also expected to address the mismanagement of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic by the Trump’s administration, the economic devastation that followed as well as the nationwide protests against racism.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris, who scripted history in the US politics by becoming the first Indian-American Black woman to get a major party’s vice presidential nomination, has censured President Donald Trump’s “failure of leadership” that has cost “lives and livelihoods.