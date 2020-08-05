scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 05, 2020
US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE updates: In U-turn, Trump encourages mail voting in key battleground Florida

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: In an abrupt reversal, President Donald Trump now is encouraging voters in the critical swing state of Florida to vote by mail after months of criticising the practice.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 5, 2020 7:08:07 pm
Trump encourages mail voting in key battleground Florida Although, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany rejected the notion that the President has changed his views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: Contradicting his earlier remarks on the new vote-by-mail law, United States President Donald Trump stated Wednesday that he is in favour of voting by mail in the critical state of Florida. Trump had earlier threatened to sue Nevada over the new vote-by-mail law.

“Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True. Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Although, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany rejected the notion that the President has changed his views. She said he supports absentee voting by mail for a reason, as opposed to states mailing out ballots to all voters regardless of whether they requested them. Most election officials say there is little effective difference between absentee voting and voting by mail.

Will end green card freeze, oppose H-1B visa suspension, says Democratic Party

h-1b visa, H-1B visa US, US h1-b visa, h1-b visa suspended, world news, Indian Express The proposed platform among other things has expressed opposition to the decision of President Donald Trump to temporarily suspend issuing of H-1B visas.

The Democratic Party in the US will end the freeze on green cards and take steps to end its backlog, if voted to power in the November presidential elections, the party's proposed 2020 platform said. Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants to the US as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently

The proposed platform among other things has expressed opposition to the decision of President Donald Trump to temporarily suspend issuing of H-1B visas. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

The 2020 Democratic Party Platform, which is similar to an election manifesto in India, would be adopted by the party's delegates during its national convention in Wisconsin. The four-day convention from August 17 to 20 would formally nominate former Vice President Joe Biden as its candidate for the November 3 presidential elections.

