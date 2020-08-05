US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE updates: In U-turn, Trump encourages mail voting in key battleground Florida

Although, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany rejected the notion that the President has changed his views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Although, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany rejected the notion that the President has changed his views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: Contradicting his earlier remarks on the new vote-by-mail law, United States President Donald Trump stated Wednesday that he is in favour of voting by mail in the critical state of Florida. Trump had earlier threatened to sue Nevada over the new vote-by-mail law.

“Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True. Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

Although, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany rejected the notion that the President has changed his views. She said he supports absentee voting by mail for a reason, as opposed to states mailing out ballots to all voters regardless of whether they requested them. Most election officials say there is little effective difference between absentee voting and voting by mail.