Monday, September 21, 2020
US Elections 2020 Live updates: Biden to GOP senators: Don’t jam through Ginsburg nominee

US Presidential Election 2020 LIVE news updates: The extraordinary televised plea from the Democratic presidential candidate to Republican senators reflected the ferocious maneuvering that has followed Ginsburg's death at 87 on Friday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 21, 2020 9:16:45 pm
Biden vows to rejoin Paris Agreement set new standardsJust hours before Biden spoke, a second Republican senator, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, joined Sen Susan Collins of Maine in opposing efforts to fill Ginsburg's seat before the next president is elected.

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: Democrat leader Joe Biden Sunday slammed President Donald Trump and leading Senate Republicans for trying to jam through a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and urged more senators to stand with a pair of GOP colleagues who oppose the election-season rush.

The extraordinary televised plea from the Democratic presidential candidate to Republican senators reflected the ferocious maneuvering that has followed Ginsburg’s death at 87 on Friday. Her passing upended a campaign that had, until then, focused on Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the nation’s economic collapse and racial unrest that has stoked protests in US cities.

Trump has said he intends within days to name a woman to succeed the liberal icon, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was moving ahead swiftly with plans for confirmation hearings and votes. Just hours before Biden spoke, a second Republican senator, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, joined Sen Susan Collins of Maine in opposing efforts to fill Ginsburg’s seat before the next president is elected.

WATCH: The 'wildcard issue' in the US presidential election has now arisen

As Democrats balk, Trump to make high court pick by Saturday

President Donald Trump said Monday he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday, after funeral services for Ruth Bader Ginsburg and just days before the first presidential election debate.

Trump told “Fox & Friends” that he had a list of five finalists, “probably four,” and that he is pushing for a confirmation vote before Election Day. Democrats have howled in protest, pointing to the hypocrisy of Republicans for rushing through a pick so close to the election after refusing to do so for President Barack Obama in 2016. READ MORE

Pressure mounts on GOP senators over filling Ginsburg seat

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZl1NhcPACI]

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hammered President Donald Trump and leading Senate Republicans for trying to rush a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as pressure mounted on senators to support or oppose a quick vote to fill the seat.

As the Senate returned to Washington on Monday, all eyes were on Republicans Mitt Romney of Utah and Chuck Grassley of Iowa for clues to whether Trump and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will be able to confirm Ginsburg's replacement anytime soon.

A day earlier, Biden had urged unnamed Republicans to join Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine in opposing a confirmation vote before the November 3 election.

