Monday, October 26, 2020
Bihar polls
US Elections 2020 Live updates: Over 7 million people vote early in Texas; Mike Pence’s staff hit by Covid

US Election 2020, Donald Trump vs Joe Biden Presidential Debate Live updates: Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, will head to Texas Friday, the last day of early voting in the state, as polls show a close race at the top of the ballot here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 26, 2020 10:11:04 am
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP)

US Presidential Elections 2020 Live updates: Vice President Mike Pence campaigned on Sunday despite a COVID-19 outbreak among his aides and President Donald Trump claimed progress as the United States set records for daily infections. The White House cited Pence’s status as an “essential worker” as justification for his campaign travel despite exposure to his chief of staff, Marc Short, who tested positive on Saturday.

An Expert Explains: Why US President poll matters to India

Meanwhile, over seven million people have already voted in the state of Texas ahead of next week’s general election, a figure that accounts for nearly 43 per cent of all registered voters in the state. A total of 25,658 people voted in person Sunday and 560 mail ballots were returned while 1,090,445 people in Harris County have cast a ballot so far as per Harris County Clerk.

Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, will head to Texas Friday, the last day of early voting in the state, as polls show a close race at the top of the ballot here. It’s not clear yet where in the state Harris, a US senator from California, will campaign.

10:11 (IST)26 Oct 2020
Officer suspended for blaring 'Trump 2020' from NYPD vehicle

The New York Police Department said Sunday it has suspended an officer without pay a day after he was seen on video saying 'Trump 2020' over a patrol vehicle's loudspeaker, a violation of department rules. The suspension is effective immediately and the incident remains under investigation, the police department said.

Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted that the behavior of the officer, whose name was not immediately made public, was 'One hundred percent unacceptable. Period.' Officers must remain apolitical, he said. Mayor Bill de Blasio promised swift action, tweeting: "ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences."

10:08 (IST)26 Oct 2020
Trump intensifies fracking assault on Biden in Pennsylvania

In a late gambit to win the battleground state of Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump and his GOP allies have intensified attacks on Joe Biden over fracking, hoping to drive a wedge between the former vice president and the white, working-class voters tied to the state's booming natural gas industry. That assault is playing out in a barrage of TV ads and conservative and right-wing websites, and is repeated at every Trump rally in the state.

Trump's fracking play comes as polls show the president is struggling to overtake Biden in Pennsylvania and in need of a boost from the rural and exurban white voters who helped him to a narrow victory in Pennsylvania in 2016. It also shoots to snap the tightrope that Biden is walking between the Democratic Party's left wing, which is hostile to fossil fuels, and its bedrock blue-collar union base that is building an expanding network of gas pipelines, power plants and processing facilities in Pennsylvania. (AP)

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, N.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

More than four in ten supporters of both President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, said they would not accept the result of the November election if their preferred candidate loses, Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

The survey, conducted from Oct. 13-20, shows 43% of Biden supporters would not accept a Trump victory, while 41% of Americans who want to re-elect Trump would not accept a win by Biden. Smaller portions would take action to make their displeasure known: 22% of Biden supporters and 16% of Trump supporters said they would engage in street protests or even violence if their preferred candidate loses.

Meanwhile, a fire was set Sunday in a Boston ballot drop box holding more than 120 ballots in what appears to have been a 'deliberate attack,' Massachusetts election officials said. The state has asked the FBI to investigate the fire that was set around 4 a.m. in a ballot drop box outside the Boston Public Library downtown, Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin's office said.

In a joint statement, Galvin and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh called it a 'disgrace to democracy, a disrespect to the voters fulfilling their civic duty, and a crime.'

"Our first and foremost priority is maintaining the integrity of our elections process and ensuring transparency and trust with our voters, and any effort to undermine or tamper with that process must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," they said in the emailed statement.

