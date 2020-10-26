US Elections 2020 Live updates: Over 7 million people vote early in Texas; Mike Pence’s staff hit by Covid

US Presidential Elections 2020 Live updates: Vice President Mike Pence campaigned on Sunday despite a COVID-19 outbreak among his aides and President Donald Trump claimed progress as the United States set records for daily infections. The White House cited Pence’s status as an “essential worker” as justification for his campaign travel despite exposure to his chief of staff, Marc Short, who tested positive on Saturday.
Meanwhile, over seven million people have already voted in the state of Texas ahead of next week’s general election, a figure that accounts for nearly 43 per cent of all registered voters in the state. A total of 25,658 people voted in person Sunday and 560 mail ballots were returned while 1,090,445 people in Harris County have cast a ballot so far as per Harris County Clerk.
Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, will head to Texas Friday, the last day of early voting in the state, as polls show a close race at the top of the ballot here. It’s not clear yet where in the state Harris, a US senator from California, will campaign.
The New York Police Department said Sunday it has suspended an officer without pay a day after he was seen on video saying 'Trump 2020' over a patrol vehicle's loudspeaker, a violation of department rules. The suspension is effective immediately and the incident remains under investigation, the police department said.
Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted that the behavior of the officer, whose name was not immediately made public, was 'One hundred percent unacceptable. Period.' Officers must remain apolitical, he said. Mayor Bill de Blasio promised swift action, tweeting: "ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences."
In a late gambit to win the battleground state of Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump and his GOP allies have intensified attacks on Joe Biden over fracking, hoping to drive a wedge between the former vice president and the white, working-class voters tied to the state's booming natural gas industry. That assault is playing out in a barrage of TV ads and conservative and right-wing websites, and is repeated at every Trump rally in the state.
Trump's fracking play comes as polls show the president is struggling to overtake Biden in Pennsylvania and in need of a boost from the rural and exurban white voters who helped him to a narrow victory in Pennsylvania in 2016. It also shoots to snap the tightrope that Biden is walking between the Democratic Party's left wing, which is hostile to fossil fuels, and its bedrock blue-collar union base that is building an expanding network of gas pipelines, power plants and processing facilities in Pennsylvania. (AP)