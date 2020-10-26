US Elections 2020 Live updates: Over 7 million people vote early in Texas; Mike Pence’s staff hit by Covid

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP)

US Presidential Elections 2020 Live updates: Vice President Mike Pence campaigned on Sunday despite a COVID-19 outbreak among his aides and President Donald Trump claimed progress as the United States set records for daily infections. The White House cited Pence’s status as an “essential worker” as justification for his campaign travel despite exposure to his chief of staff, Marc Short, who tested positive on Saturday.

An Expert Explains: Why US President poll matters to India

Meanwhile, over seven million people have already voted in the state of Texas ahead of next week’s general election, a figure that accounts for nearly 43 per cent of all registered voters in the state. A total of 25,658 people voted in person Sunday and 560 mail ballots were returned while 1,090,445 people in Harris County have cast a ballot so far as per Harris County Clerk.

Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, will head to Texas Friday, the last day of early voting in the state, as polls show a close race at the top of the ballot here. It’s not clear yet where in the state Harris, a US senator from California, will campaign.