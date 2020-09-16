scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE: Biden courts Latino voters in first trip to Florida as nominee; Trump denies downplaying virus

US Presidential Election 2020 LIVE news updates: A win for Biden in Florida would dramatically narrow Trump's path to reelection. Meanwhile, Trump denied during a televised town hall Tuesday that he had played down the threat of the coronavirus earlier this year.

Updated: September 16, 2020 7:22:45 pm
US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: Joe Biden made his first trip to Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee with an urgent mission to boost support among Latinos who could decide the election in one of the nation’s fiercest battleground states. “More than any other time, the Hispanic community, Latino community holds in the palm of their hand the destiny of this country,” Biden said Tuesday during a Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff event in Kissimmee.

A win for Biden in Florida would dramatically narrow Trump’s path to reelection. But in a state where elections are often decided by a percentage point, there are mounting concerns that Biden may be slipping, particularly with the state’s influential Latino voters.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has made inroads into the Indian-American vote bank, the biggest ever by a Republican president, according to a survey which has sent worrying signals to the Democrats that the support of this influential ethnic community can no longer be taken for granted. The survey by Indiaspora and Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Data on Tuesday showed that a majority of Indian-Americans still favour former vice president Biden, the Democratic Party’s nominee in the November 3 US presidential election.

US presidential elections 2020 LIVE: Amidst Covid-19 scare, Americans will elect its next president on November 3. Follow this space for LIVE coverage.

19:22 (IST)16 Sep 2020
Biden courts Latino voters in 1st trip to Florida as nominee

Joe Biden made his first trip to Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee with an urgent mission to boost support among Latinos who could decide the election in one of the nation's fiercest battleground states.

"More than any other time, the Hispanic community, Latino community holds in the palm of their hand the destiny of this country," Biden said Tuesday during a Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff event in Kissimmee. You can decide the direction of this country.

A win for Biden in Florida would dramatically narrow Trump's path to reelection. But in a state where elections are often decided by a percentage point, there are mounting concerns that Biden may be slipping, particularly with the state's influential Latino voters. An NBC-Marist poll released last week found Latinos in the state about evenly divided between Biden and Trump. Democrat Hillary Clinton led Trump by a 59 per cent to 36 per cent margin among Latinos in the same poll in 2016 and Trump won Florida by about 1 percentage point.

18:41 (IST)16 Sep 2020
Trump making dent in Indian-American vote bank; majority still support Biden: Survey

US President Donald Trump has made inroads into the Indian-American vote bank, the biggest ever by a Republican president, according to a survey which has sent worrying signals to the Democrats that the support of this influential ethnic community can no longer be taken for granted.

The survey by Indiaspora and Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Data on Tuesday showed that a majority of Indian-Americans still favour former vice president Biden, the Democratic Party's nominee in the November 3 US presidential election. It found that 74-year-old Trump, seeking re-election, is making a big dent into the Indian-American vote bank despite the fact that Biden has a strong relationship with the community and played a key role in bilateral ties over the past few decades. Biden, 77, also scripted history last month by selecting Senator Kamala Harris, 55, as his running mate.

In America's leading presidential battleground, there's mounting anxiety among Democrats that the Biden campaign's standing among Latinos is slipping, potentially giving President Donald Trump an opening in his reelection bid. That's fueling an urgent effort by Biden, Harris, and their allies to shore up older voters, suburbanites, and African Americans to make up for potential shortcomings elsewhere.

Concerns about Biden's strength in Florida were driven in part by an NBC-Marist poll released last week, which found Latinos in the state about evenly divided between Biden and Trump. Hillary Clinton led Trump by a 59% to 36% margin among Latinos in the same poll in 2016, the Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump held an indoor rally in the state of Nevada in open defiance of state regulations and his own administration's pandemic health guidelines. Addressing a massive, mostly maskless crowd, Trump said that the nation was making the last turn in defeating the virus. This was the first rally held indoors since June. His previous rallies, though held outdoors have been seeing a mix of large crowds and lack of social distancing measures.

