US Presidential Elections 2020 Live Updates: Trump ‘deliberately misled’ Americans on Covid-19, says Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, during the Democratic national convention in Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 19, 2020.

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: US President Donald Trump “deliberately misled” Americans on coronavirus, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has said, referring to the Trump’s comments on the issue pointed out in a forthcoming book authored by a renowned investigative journalist. Authored by American journalist Bob Woodward, the book ‘Rage’ that is scheduled to be launched on September 15 has stirred several controversies around Trump’s presidency, weeks before the November 3 elections.

In the book, Woodward claimed that Trump during several interviews to him said that he downplayed the coronavirus threat.

Trump, on his part, accused his Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden of being “weak” on China and alleged that his family was “selling” the country directly to the Chinese military.

Meanwhile, Twitter on Thursday said that starting next week, it will label or remove misleading claims that try to undermine public confidence in elections. The policy will apply to tweets that attempt to undermine people’s faith in the electoral process itself, such as false claims about election rigging or ballot tampering, or about the outcome of the vote, Twitter said. The policy goes into effect September 17, a few weeks before the November 3 US presidential election.