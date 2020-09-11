scorecardresearch
Friday, September 11, 2020
US Presidential Elections 2020 Live Updates: Trump ‘deliberately misled’ Americans on Covid-19, says Kamala Harris

US Presidential Election 2020 LIVE news updates: In the book, 'Rage', Woodward claimed that Trump during several interviews to him said that he downplayed the coronavirus threat.

September 11, 2020 6:25:04 pm
7 Takeaways From the Democratic National ConventionDemocratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, during the Democratic national convention in Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 19, 2020.

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: US President Donald Trump “deliberately misled” Americans on coronavirus, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has said, referring to the Trump’s comments on the issue pointed out in a forthcoming book authored by a renowned investigative journalist. Authored by American journalist Bob Woodward, the book ‘Rage’ that is scheduled to be launched on September 15 has stirred several controversies around Trump’s presidency, weeks before the November 3 elections.

In the book, Woodward claimed that Trump during several interviews to him said that he downplayed the coronavirus threat.

Trump, on his part, accused his Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden of being “weak” on China and alleged that his family was “selling” the country directly to the Chinese military.

Meanwhile, Twitter on Thursday said that starting next week, it will label or remove misleading claims that try to undermine public confidence in elections. The policy will apply to tweets that attempt to undermine people’s faith in the electoral process itself, such as false claims about election rigging or ballot tampering, or about the outcome of the vote, Twitter said. The policy goes into effect September 17, a few weeks before the November 3 US presidential election.

US presidential elections 2020 LIVE: Amidst Covid-19 scare, Americans will elect its next president on November 3. Follow this space for LIVE coverage.

Last week, Facebook had said that it will restrict new political ads in the week before the election and remove posts that convey misinformation about COVID-19 and voting. It will also attach links to official results to posts by candidates and campaigns that prematurely declare victory.

Meanwhile, soon after Joe Biden tapped Kamala Harris as his running mate, some conservatives began trying to portray her as anti-Catholic – a line of attack that President Donald Trump’s campaign continues to amplify as Democrats court Roman Catholic voters. The charge stems in part from questions Harris posed in 2018 to a federal judicial nominee about his membership in the Knights of Columbus, a lay Catholic fraternal organisation. Harris asked the nominee if he agreed with the anti-abortion views of the group’s leader, views that broadly align with the church’s stance. It inflamed Republicans at the time, with one senator authoring a resolution to affirm the constitutional ban on religious tests for federal officials and state that membership in the Catholic group is not “disqualifying.”

