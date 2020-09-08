US Presidential Elections 2020 Live Updates: Kamala Harris will never be president, says Trump

Trump, meanwhile, tried to put the halting economic recovery under the best light in a White House press conference where he said Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris, would "destroy this country and would destroy this economy".

US President Donald Trump has slammed the “rhetoric” against the coronavirus vaccine by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running mate Senator Kamala Harris, who he said would “never” be the president. Trump was apparently responding to a CNN interview by Harris on Sunday, in which the vice-presidential nominee said she would not trust the president unless there was a credible source of information that talks about the vaccine’s efficacy and reliability.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump spent Monday diminishing each other’s credentials on the economy and understanding of the American worker as the presidential campaign entered its final, post-Labor Day stretch. While workers live by an “American code”, Biden said Trump “lives by a code of lies, greed and selfishness” as he met with labour leaders in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, a key swing state.

