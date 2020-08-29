US Presidential Elections 2020 Live updates: Trump, at New Hampshire rally, sows fears about ‘thugs,’ ‘anarchists’

Throughout the convention, Trump shattered the traditional boundaries between government and politics. (AP Photo)

US Elections 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Fresh off accepting the Republican Party’s nomination, President Donald Trump said he was the only thing standing between “democracy and the mob,” as he lashed out at protesters who accosted his supporters as they left the White House the night before.

Sowing fear about the implications of a Joe Biden victory to battleground state voters, Trump held a rally in New Hampshire on Friday evening. Looking to close his Democratic rival’s lead with just over two months until Election Day, Trump was launching an aggressive travel schedule – and continuing to flout coronavirus guidelines.

Later today, Trump also launched an attack on Indian-origin senator Kamala Harris saying she is “not competent” to be president. Addressing his supporters at a Republican campaign rally in New Hampshire on Friday, Trump said he would support seeing a female president in the US but suggested that his daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump would be a better candidate for such a role.

Harris, 55, was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of popular support. Harris returned to political limelight after Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, picked her as his running mate in the November 3 election.