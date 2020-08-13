scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 13, 2020
US presidential elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Biden, Kamala attack Trump in their first appearance together

US presidential elections 2020 LIVE: Joe Biden's campaign raised 26 million in the 24 hours after he named Harris as his running mate, doubling his previous one-day record and signalling enthusiasm among Democrats.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 13, 2020 4:46:13 pm
US Presidential Elections 2020: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made a maiden public appearance with his running mate Kamala Harris on Wednesday during which the Indian-American shredded Donald Trump's White House record, saying that the president is not "up to the job."

US presidential elections 2020 news LIVE: In their first physical appearance together, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris pushed past their one-time political rivalry Wednesday to deliver an aggressive attack on the character and performance of US President Donald Trump.

Harris was particularly sharp in her criticism against Trump, saying it is true that the coronavirus has impacted almost every country, “but there’s a reason it has hit America worse than any other advanced nation”. “It’s because of Trump’s failure to take it seriously from the start,” she said.

Trump, on the other hand, called Harris a “very unusual” and “risky” pick as a running mate by Biden, given their past differences. “She mocked him. Openly mocked him. That’s why I thought that was a very risky pick. Because I’m sure that’ll be played back not necessarily by me but others. It’ll be played back,” he said.

Meanwhile, Biden’s campaign raised 26 million in the 24 hours after he named Harris as his running mate, doubling his previous one-day record and signalling enthusiasm among Democrats. Democrats are close to matching, if not surpassing, the massive 300 million cash stockpile President Donald Trump and Republicans reported in July.

Live Blog

US presidential elections 2020 LIVE: Amidst Covid-19 scare, Americans will elect its next president on November 3. Follow this space for LIVE coverage.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump. (AP Photo, File)

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the United States is all set to vote in the upcoming presidential elections due in November. The elections are seen as a direct contest between sitting US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who was vice-president during the Barack Obama presidency.

Presumptive Democratic party presidential nominee Joe Biden named California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket and acknowledging the vital role Black voters will play in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump. He will today make his first appearance with Harris.

Following the development, former US president Barack Obama joined top Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, to praise Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris’ selection as the party’s vice presidential candidate in the November election, saying Joe Biden has “nailed this decision”.

Trump, like his fellow Republicans, offers tax reductions and regulatory cuts to fix the American economy. He has predicted that the US economy will rebound in the third and fourth quarters of this year.

On the other hand, Biden who became the Democratic presidential nominee after Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race on April 8, pitches for necessary actions required to avoid an extended recession or depression caused due to the pandemic. In his campaign, he has addressed the long-standing wealth inequality that disproportionately affects nonwhite Americans.

