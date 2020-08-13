US presidential elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Biden, Kamala attack Trump in their first appearance together

US Presidential Elections 2020: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made a maiden public appearance with his running mate Kamala Harris on Wednesday during which the Indian-American shredded Donald Trump's White House record, saying that the president is not "up to the job."

Harris was particularly sharp in her criticism against Trump, saying it is true that the coronavirus has impacted almost every country, “but there’s a reason it has hit America worse than any other advanced nation”. “It’s because of Trump’s failure to take it seriously from the start,” she said.

Trump, on the other hand, called Harris a “very unusual” and “risky” pick as a running mate by Biden, given their past differences. “She mocked him. Openly mocked him. That’s why I thought that was a very risky pick. Because I’m sure that’ll be played back not necessarily by me but others. It’ll be played back,” he said.

Meanwhile, Biden’s campaign raised 26 million in the 24 hours after he named Harris as his running mate, doubling his previous one-day record and signalling enthusiasm among Democrats. Democrats are close to matching, if not surpassing, the massive 300 million cash stockpile President Donald Trump and Republicans reported in July.