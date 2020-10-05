Joe Biden leads by 14 points over Donald Trump after first poll debate

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: AP)

After last week’s chaotic presidential debate, former Vice President and Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s national lead over President Donald Trump increased to 14 percentage points, his highest since he entered the race, according to a Wall Street Journal poll released on Sunday.

Biden now has the backing of 53 per cent of those surveyed, while 39 per cent backed Trump. The poll shows a 6-point jump for Biden from the WSJ poll conducted on September 20. Biden’s biggest lead in the poll previously was in July at 11 points.

The poll, which was conducted from September 30 to October 1, was completed just before the announcement of Trump testing positive for the novel coronavirus infection. He is undergoing treatment currently at the Walter Reed Military Medical Centre in Maryland’s Bethesda.

Nearly 50 percent of the respondents said Biden did a better job during the first debate in comparison to 24 per cent who leaned towards Trump. While 17 per cent didn’t think either candidate did better than the other. And 73 per cent of voters said the debates would have no influence on how they’d vote.

“Basically, last night was a snapshot of the last three and a half years. Not being able to say anything about white supremacists, being negative and being unpresidential,” one respondant told NBC news.

“I just think it was the same old Trump,” said another. “He was bullying.”

Meanwhile, a voter who thought Trump did better, cited “Biden’s inability to form any coherent response.”

The poll is also the first NBC News/WSJ conducted since Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. While 35 per cent of voters supported Barrett’s nomination, 33 per cent opposed it. Other 30 per cent said they did not yet have enough information to form an opinion. And 50 per cent of voters said they preferred the Senate wait to fill the Supreme Court seat until after the election, while 38 per cent want the seat filled immediately.

