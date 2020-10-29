US election wrap, Oct 29: Postal delays cause concern among Democrats; Trump stages rallies in Arizona

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. (AP)

Election Day in the United States is only four days away and both presidential candidates are busy on the campaign trail, trying to get in as many last-minute votes as possible. This comes at a time when coronavirus infections across the country have rapidly increased, and large gatherings of supporters can be seen at campaign rallies, many without masks at Trump’s.

A Reuters report suggested that Joe Biden’s lead in national polls indicate that many have been illusioned by Trump’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and his attempts to deflect responsibility and criticism. Despite the US having recorded some of the world’s highest infection rates and related death rates, at the campaign rallies, Trump has repeatedly denounced the imposition of stricter regulations to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“Biden and the Democrat socialists will delay the vaccine, prolong the pandemic, shutter your schools and shut down our country,” Reuters reported Trump saying. Read the report here

Former President Barack Obama campaigns for Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, in Philadelphia on Oct. 21, 2020. (Kriston Jae Bethel/The New York Times) Former President Barack Obama campaigns for Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, in Philadelphia on Oct. 21, 2020. (Kriston Jae Bethel/The New York Times)

Postal delays ahead of the elections have concerned Democrats, Reuters reported. These delays in mail deliveries in some cities could jeopardize delivery of election ballots just days before the election. Since September, the national postal service USPS said more than 100 million blank or completed ballots have been delivered. Read the report here

In an interview with Philadelphia Gay News, Joe Biden has promised to pass the Equality Act, an LGBTQ rights legislation, should he become US President. According to Reuters, ” the Equality Act would protect U.S. citizens from discrimination based on sexual identity and gender identity by amending the Civil Rights Act of 1964, one of the most revered accomplishments of the civil rights movement, which banned discrimination based on race, religion, sex and national origin.”

The Trump administration has opposed this act on grounds of ” parental and conscience rights” and on religious grounds. According to Reuters, during his term as Vice President under Obama, Biden had also expressed support for the LGBTQ community. Read the report here

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden leaves after speaking at Mountain Top Inn & Resort, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Warm Springs, Ga. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden leaves after speaking at Mountain Top Inn & Resort, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Warm Springs, Ga. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Florida is an important state for whichever candidate wants to win the elections and both Trump and Biden are trying to target voters who will cast their votes on November 3. According to the Associated Press, “while the Election Day vote traditionally favors Republicans and early votes tend toward Democrats, the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 227,000 Americans, has injected new uncertainty about the makeup of the electorate.” Read the AP story here

The 2020 elections have been among the most contentious in US election history and the coronavirus outbreak has dominated related conversations in the country. BBC reports that in rallies in battleground states across the US, Trump has been criticising lockdowns and containment measures, while Biden has been targeting Trump for mishandling the pandemic, saying that the increasing infection numbers are an “insult” to the victims and that the US needs to “let science drive our decisions”.

“Even if I win, it’s going to take a lot of hard work to end this pandemic…I do promise this: We will start on day one doing the right things,” BBC reported Biden saying. Read the report here

