US Elections 2020 Live updates: Trump, Biden to hold dueling prime-time town halls today

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has vowed to provide citizenship to 11 million illegal immigrants if voted to power in the November 3 presidential elections. The Democrat leader identified this as one of his priorities in addition to beating the virus, rebuilding the economy, and figuring out how to restore American leadership around the world. “We’re going to have to deal with the immigration crisis we have. I’m going to send the House and Senate an immigration bill that’s going to provide access to citizenship to 11 million people,” he said while responding to a question at a virtual fund raiser on Wednesday.
Biden raised $383 million for his election effort in September, a record-breaking sum that eclipses the unprecedented fundraising from the previous month. The haul, announced Wednesday night, leaves him with $432 million in the bank just weeks before the November 3 election. He raised the money in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will hold dueling prime-time town halls on Thursday instead of their second presidential debate, which was canceled after Trump declined to take part in a virtual matchup. The twin events, in which each candidate will field questions from voters, will both take place at 8 pm EDT (0000 GMT), with Trump on NBC and Biden on ABC. Both candidates have been visiting crucial states this week, with Trump holding rallies in Florida, Pennsylvania and Iowa and Biden traveling to Ohio and Florida.
Four years ago, U.S. President Donald Trump rode a wave of late-deciding voters to a shocking election victory. But those voters are unlikely to rescue him again, new Reuters/Ipsos polling shows. With less than three weeks to go until the Nov. 3 vote, and Republican Trump trailing his Democratic rival Joe Biden nationally and in battleground states, his campaign is counting on a surge of last-minute votes to reverse the tide and give him a second term. But Reuters/Ipsos polling conducted between Oct. 9-13 shows there are far fewer undecided voters this year, and they are just as likely to pick Biden as they are Trump.