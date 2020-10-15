scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 15, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

US Elections 2020 Live updates: Trump, Biden to hold dueling prime-time town halls today

US Presidential Election 2020 LIVE news updates: President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will hold dueling prime-time town halls on Thursday instead of their second presidential debate.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 15, 2020 5:52:41 pm
us presidential election, us election news, us election 2020 news, us presidential election 2020, us election, us election 2020, us elections, us election candidates, us president election 2020 polls, donald trump, donald trump news, us election polls, us election polls, us election result date, mike pence, kamala harris, kamala harris news, kamala harris us election 2020The twin events, in which each candidate will field questions from voters, will both take place at 8 pm EDT (0000 GMT), with Trump on NBC and Biden on ABC. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

US Presidential Elections 2020 LIVE news updates: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has vowed to provide citizenship to 11 million illegal immigrants if voted to power in the November 3 presidential elections. The Democrat leader identified this as one of his priorities in addition to beating the virus, rebuilding the economy, and figuring out how to restore American leadership around the world. “We’re going to have to deal with the immigration crisis we have. I’m going to send the House and Senate an immigration bill that’s going to provide access to citizenship to 11 million people,” he said while responding to a question at a virtual fund raiser on Wednesday.

Biden raised $383 million for his election effort in September, a record-breaking sum that eclipses the unprecedented fundraising from the previous month. The haul, announced Wednesday night, leaves him with $432 million in the bank just weeks before the November 3 election. He raised the money in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will hold dueling prime-time town halls on Thursday instead of their second presidential debate, which was canceled after Trump declined to take part in a virtual matchup. The twin events, in which each candidate will field questions from voters, will both take place at 8 pm EDT (0000 GMT), with Trump on NBC and Biden on ABC. Both candidates have been visiting crucial states this week, with Trump holding rallies in Florida, Pennsylvania and Iowa and Biden traveling to Ohio and Florida.

Live Blog

Donald Trump and Joe Biden to headline dueling town halls on Thursday; Biden raised $383 million for his election effort in September; Elections are set to take place on November 3. Follow this space for more LIVE updates.

17:52 (IST)15 Oct 2020
Trump cannot count on last-minute deciders to save him

Four years ago, U.S. President Donald Trump rode a wave of late-deciding voters to a shocking election victory. But those voters are unlikely to rescue him again, new Reuters/Ipsos polling shows. With less than three weeks to go until the Nov. 3 vote, and Republican Trump trailing his Democratic rival Joe Biden nationally and in battleground states, his campaign is counting on a surge of last-minute votes to reverse the tide and give him a second term. But Reuters/Ipsos polling conducted between Oct. 9-13 shows there are far fewer undecided voters this year, and they are just as likely to pick Biden as they are Trump.

us presidential election, us election news, us election 2020 news, us presidential election 2020, us election, us election 2020, us elections, us election candidates, us president election 2020 polls, donald trump, donald trump news, us election polls, us election polls, us election result date, mike pence, kamala harris, kamala harris news, kamala harris us election 2020 U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

US President Donald Trump has described his presidential challenger Joe Biden as “the single worst candidate in the history of America”, referring to a few recent gaffes of the Democratic leader. “I’m running against the single worst candidate in the history of American presidential politics and you know what that does? That puts more pressure on me. Can you imagine if you lose to a guy like this?” Trump told his supporters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, top US public health official Anthony Fauci, in an interview with CBS Evening News, said that Trump is no longer capable of spreading the novel coronavirus and can attend a town hall on Thursday without putting others at risk. Fauci said that he and his colleague Clifford Lane at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) concluded this after reviewing all the COVID-19 tests taken by the president as well as an additional test conducted at an NIH laboratory.

On the other hand, a survey has found that while almost half of Indian Americans approve of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s performance, they remain steadfastly Democratic despite the apparent courtship between Modi and US President Donald Trump — 68 per cent plan to vote for Joe Biden and 22 per cent for Trump.

The survey, by Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Johns Hopkins University, and the University of Pennsylvania, and released on Wednesday, however, found that Indian Americans voting for incumbent Trump have a much more favourable view of Modi (at a rating of 76 out of 100) than those voting for Democratic candidate Biden (52/100).

The survey comes even as the 41.61 lakh-strong community finds its voting choices in the spotlight given one, their view on politics back in India and two, the Democrats’ choice of Indian-origin Kamala Harris as vice-presidential candidate. “While Republicans are more bullish on Modi, it is worth pointing out that Democrats still largely view him favourably. The simple notion that Trump supporters are Modi supporters and Modi opponents are Trump opponents does not find support,” Milan Vaishnav, lead researcher and Senior Fellow, South Asia Program at Carnegie, told The Indian Express.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.