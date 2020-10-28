US election wrap, Oct 28: Trump casts doubts on mail-in votes; US likely to see highest voter turnout

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden leaves after speaking at Mountain Top Inn & Resort, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Warm Springs, Ga. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

With less than a week to go for Election Day on November 3 in the United States, Reuters reports that more than 70 million Americans have cast ballots this year, a number that is more than half the total turnout of that in 2016. The numbers” could lead to the highest voter turnout in percentage terms in more than a century” in the US. Follow US elections LIVE updates

The Reuters report indicates that coronavirus is one reason why early voting has occurred in large numbers this year. Read the report here

The next US president will be announced next week but Donald Trump has once again questioned the integrity of the US elections, casting doubts on mail-in votes, a Reuters report says. “It would be very, very proper and very nice if a winner were declared on Nov. 3, instead of counting ballots for two weeks, which is totally inappropriate and I don’t believe that that’s by our laws,” the report quoted Trump saying at the White House.

This is in tandem with Trump earlier claiming that mail-in votes could lead to election fraud and his repeated criticisms of the process. However, experts say that this is unlikely. “Democratic officials, activists and voters have voiced deep anxieties that Trump will not accept the outcome if he loses. Biden has called it his biggest fear,” the report said. Read it here

Reuters reported that a watchdog body of the US Department of Homeland Security has said that the organisation’s cybersecurity arm has not made adequate planning to tackle the possibility of violence at polling places and vote counting stations. The 2020 elections between Trump and Joe Biden as presidential candidates has brought to the surface several anxieties concerning the integrity of the elections and whether it will be a smooth process.

The plans currently in place “”do not adequately address other elements such as physical security risk, threats of terrorism, and targeted violence” at election-related sites,” the Reuters report quoted sources saying. Read the report here

After Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson banned people from openly carrying guns within 100 feet of voting sites, following an alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a judge blocked that ban saying Benson had not followed state law with her order. Several guns-rights groups had protested the ban after it was announced.

An AP report said that the move has garnered criticism not only from these pro-gun groups, but also from “some county sheriffs who had said they wouldn’t enforce it. The Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police also had panned it.” Read the story here

The election process in the US process can be complicated to understand for people around the world. The BBC has an explainer on the concept of electoral college, the process that allows a candidate to win the elections without the most amount of votes. Read it here

