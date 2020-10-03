US presidential election: Trump, wife Melania test Covid positive, but these leaders have tested negative

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have tested negative for the coronavirus. (AP)

With the US presidential elections exactly a month away, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania has announced that they have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Trumps have quarantined themselves and the President would be working from isolation.

After the news broke out, several important leaders, including Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Trump’s Supreme Court judge pick Amy Coney Barrett announced their Covid-19 test results.

Here’s a quick look at the list of prominent people who tested negative for Covid

Joe Biden and his wife Jill have tested negative for the coronavirus, his primary care doctor confirmed on Friday. Dr Kevin O’Connor released the negative results in a statement issued by the Biden campaign. Biden shared the stage with Trump for over 90 minutes earlier in the week when they faced off for the first presidential debate.

On Twitter, Biden thanked his supporters for messages of concern. He added, “I hope this serves as a reminder wear a mask keep social distance and wash your hands.”

Kamala Harris

California senator and Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris took a routine test Thursday, and tested negative for the coronavirus. She was not in Cleveland on Tuesday night when Trump faced Biden for the first presidential debate of the campaign.

Mike Pence

Hours after President Trump and first lady Melania tested positive for the virus, US Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence got tested and shared that the results came negative. His spokesperson Devin O’Malley said Pence “remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery”. He also said Pence is tested every day for the virus.

Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus after they were examined on their airplane 20 minutes prior to landing in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Friday.

Explained: Implications of Donald Trump testing Covid-19 positive — for the presidency, and for the election race?

Pompeo said the last time he was with Trump was on September 15 at the White House, for the signing of normalisation agreements among Israel, the UAE and Bahrain.

Amy Coney Barrett

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s pick for the top court, tested negative for the coronavirus, the White House said. Barrett, who was last with the president on Saturday, was tested on Friday which came out negative, White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd