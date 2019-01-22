US presidential election 2020: Kamala Harris is in the race, here are the Democrat candidates she is up against

Eight Democrat candidates have entered the 2020 United States presidential race so far, with California Senator Kamala Harris being the latest addition. In the last presidential election, Democrat Hillary Clinton had lost to President Donald Trump but won the popular vote. However, she is unlikely to seek renomination this time around.

As the election is right around the corner, here are the top five Democrat candidates running for the 2020 election:

Kamala Harris: A former attorney general of the state, Harris became the first black woman elected to the Senate from California. Harris was born to a Jamaican father and Indian mother. A first-term senator, Harris has championed liberal civil-rights agenda in the Senate and unveiled a middle-class tax cut legislation.

“I believe our country wants and needs some leadership that provides a vision of the country in which everyone could see themselves,” the 54-year-old said when she announced her candidature.

Her stock rose in Washington for her grilling of President Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees when they appeared before Senate committee hearings over Trump’s possible ties to Russia. Her tough style of questioning of Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Bret Kavanaugh also drew notice.

Julian Castro: Former housing secretary and mayor of San Antonio, Castro had opted out of challenging Senator Ted Cruz for the Senate in the 2018 midterm elections. Some of the issues close to his heart are a platform of universal prekindergarten, immigration reform and Medicare for all.

John Delaney: The former Congressman from Maryland was elected to the House in 2012 and has been campaigning aggressively campaigning since 2017. “I think I’m the right person for the job, but not enough people knew who I was or still know who I am,” said the 55-year-old candidate. He has put his weight behind liberal causes like universal healthcare.

Tulsi Gabbard: A Congresswoman from Hawaii and an Army National Guard veteran, Gabbard has opposed to American military intervention overseas, including in countries like Syria. She recently apologised for her anti-homosexual statements and her past work for an anti-gay advocacy group. Gabbard also courted controversy when she met Syrian president Bashar-al-Assad, who has been accused of using chemical weapons against civilians.

Kirsten Gillibrand: Former congresswoman and a Senator from New York, Gillibrand became one of the Senate’s leading liberal voices. She made women’s equality and opportunity the centre of her policy agenda. “I’m going to run for president of the United States because as a young mom I am going to fight for other people’s kids as hard as I would fight for my own,” Gillibrand said.

Richard Ojeda: Former West Virginia state senator and a military veteran, Ojeda was one of the leading voices in the teacher protests that roiled the State Capitol last year. Ojeda, 48, ran a populist House campaign last fall but lost in a pro-Trump district. He wishes to return the party to its populist roots and decrease the influence of powerful financial interests.

Elizabeth Warren: “It’s time for women to go to Washington and fix our broken government, and that includes a woman at the top,” Warren said while announcing her candidature. Fighting against income inequality and political corruption are some of her key campaign issues. Warren, 69, is currently a Senator from Massachusetts and former Harvard professor.

Andrew Yang: Running a long-shot campaign on an idea to establish a universal basic income funded by the government, Yang was noticed for highlighting tech issues like robotics and artificial intelligence. The 44-year-old aims to establish a universal basic income of USD 1000 per month for all Americans.

