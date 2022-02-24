Biden calls attack on Ukraine ‘unjustified, unprovoked’, says ‘world will hold Russia accountable’

Calling it “unprovoked and unjustified”, US President Joe Biden on Thursday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch military operations in Ukraine.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable,” a statement by the White House read.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis | Follow Live Updates

Saying that he will be meeting his G7 counterparts to announce further sanction on Russia, Biden added: “We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team.”