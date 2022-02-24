scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Must Read

Biden calls attack on Ukraine ‘unjustified, unprovoked’, says ‘world will hold Russia accountable’

Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way, President Biden said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 24, 2022 9:13:53 am
President Joe Biden said he will be monitoring the situation from the White House. (Photo: AP)

Calling it “unprovoked and unjustified”, US President Joe Biden on Thursday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch military operations in Ukraine.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable,” a statement by the White House read.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis |liveFollow Live Updates

Saying that he will be meeting his G7 counterparts to announce further sanction on Russia, Biden added: “We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 24: Latest News

Advertisement