With 15 millionaires, Biden Cabinet’s net worth lower than Trump, Obama

US President Joe Biden’s Cabinet has an overall net worth of $118 million, a fraction in comparison to the previous Trump administration’s $6.2 billion fortune and the $2.8 billion combined net worth of Barack Obama’s second term administration.

According to a Forbes report, 13 out of the 15 officials in the Biden team are millionaires, besides the president himself, who has a net worth of $8 million, and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is worth $7 million.

The Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, reportedly has a zero net worth. The first Native American cabinet secretary overcame homelessness earlier in her life and won a New Mexico congressional seat in 2018. She has student loans worth USD 15,000, according to the report. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has a net worth of USD 7,50,000. According to Forbes, he made most of his $1 million earnings in 2019 and 2020 from book sales.

While the current Treasury Secretary and Attorney General have the highest net worth in the Biden crew at $20 million, in Trump’s administration, Betsy DeVos, former secretary of education, stood out with a net worth of $2 billion.

Ranked from highest to lowest, members of the Biden administration have the following net worth:

Attorney General Merrick Garland: $20 million

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yallen: $20 million

Secretary of State Antony Blinken: $10 million

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo: $10 million

President Joe Biden: $8 million

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm: $8 million

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas: $8 million

Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin: $7 million

Secretary of Health & Human Services Xavier Becerra: $7 million

Vice President Kamala Harris: $7 million

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack: $4 million

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough: $3 million

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh: $2.5 million

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge: $2 million

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona: $1 million

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg: $7,50,000

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland: Zero